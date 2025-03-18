Arsenal hold an interest in Pablo Barrios, but the Atletico Madrid star is reportedly not the Gunners’ first-choice midfield target as TEAMtalk reveals the latest on the Gunners’ pursuit of Martin Zubimendi.

With Andrea Berta set to become the new Sporting Director of Arsenal, the north London club are already planning ahead of the summer transfer window. A striker is the Gunners’ main priority, with sources telling TEAMtalk that Newcastle United and Sweden international star Alexander Isak is manager Mikel Arteta’s dream target.

Arsenal are also planning to sign a new midfielder in the summer transfer window.

With Thomas Partey out of contract at the end of the season and Jorginho likely to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer, the Gunners have identified the midfield department as an area to strengthen.

According to TBR, Berta is a fan of Atletico Madrid midfielder Barrios.

Berta holds the Spain international midfielder in “very high regard” from his time as the recruitment chief at Atletico.

The report has revealed that “Berta still loves Atletico midfielder Barrios from his time working together in Spain”, with the headline noting: “Andrea Berta is interested in bringing £84m Atletico Madrid player to Arsenal”.

The £84million fee refers to the 21-year-old’s release clause in his contract at Atletico, which Arsenal may not be willing to pay.

“Barros remains a fascinating option that Arsenal have been looking at for months,” adds the report.

TBR has claimed that although Berta is a huge fan of Barrios, Arsenal’s “top target” for midfield is Martin Zubimendi.

The Gunners are said to be in talks over signing the Real Sociedad and Spain international midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal have broad Martin Zubimendi agreement – sources

TEAMtalk’s contributor Ben Jacobs reported on February 19 that Arsenal are determined to sign Zubimendi from Sociedad in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that “a broad set of personal terms have been verbally agreed upon in terms of wage and bonus structure”.

Jacobs reported on March 6 that Zubimendi’s €60million (£51m, $64.8m) release clause is an added complication.

Arsenal would need to pay variable taxes on top of it and, of course, hand the midfielder a hefty salary, making the overall outlay quite costly.

We understand that the Gunners are working on finding potentially a structure outside the release clause and are trying to get full buy-in from Zubimendi.

Zubimendi has not definitively said that he will leave Sociedad for Arsenal this summer.

Latest Arsenal news: Watkins interest, Isak offer

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Arsenal could try to sign Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa if they fail to bring in Alexander Isak from Newcastle United in the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, a report has claimed that Arsenal have decided to launch a take-it-or-leave-it bid of €120m (£101m, $131m) for Sweden international striker Isak.

Arsenal are also said to be interested in Jorrel Hato and are considering a move for the Ajax star, who is valued at £40 million.

IN PROFILE: Who is Pablo Barrios?

By Samuel Bannister

Born in Spain’s capital in 2003, Barrios spent six years in the Real Madrid academy before moving to Atletico’s youth system in 2017 for a further five years of development.

During the 2021-22 season, Barrios was heavily involved as Atleti’s under-19s reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Youth League. For example, in one game, he scored a brace and provided an assist against Real Madrid.

For the following campaign, he was promoted to Atleti’s reserve team – but not long later, he would be promoted again to the first team. Indeed, he made his LaLiga debut on October 29, 2022 – just 56 days after his Segunda Division debut for the B team.

Over that winter, the midfielder scored in the second and third rounds of the Copa del Rey and extended his contract, representing his permanent installation into the first team.

After helping Spain’s U23s win the men’s Olympic football tournament in 2024, Barrios was also awarded the number eight shirt by his club, on the back of a season in which he played 35 times in all competitions.

Barrios now has more than 50 LaLiga appearances to his name, although he is yet to score in the Spanish top tier. That said, he has been playing in a deeper role, though he is a reliable carrier of the ball and not just your typical, Diego Simeone-approved dogged midfielder.

But Barrios is learning plenty from the senior players around him, citing club captain Koke as his “role model both on and off the field.” All he is taking in will equip him for a solid career as a well-rounded midfield talent.