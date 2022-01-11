Pablo Mari has been presented to three clubs as a transfer opportunity after it became clear that the centre-back wants to leave Arsenal, according to reports.

Arsenal have had Pablo Mari on the books since January 2020, when he joined on loan from Flamengo. Despite only playing three times in his first six months, the transfer became permanent that summer.

Since then, Pablo Mari amassed 16 appearances in all competitions in his first full season with Arsenal, before featuring just three times this term. They have all been starts, but it is clearly not enough gametime for a 28-year-old player.

Therefore, exit links are emerging for the Spaniard. And according to Goal Brasil, he has been offered to three clubs.

Although rumours of a return to Flamengo continue to linger, there seems to be more concrete opportunities to stay in Europe – or at least, that is Mari’s plan, even if he would keep his old side in the back of his mind potentially.

Hence, Goal name the clubs he has been proposed to as AC Milan, Sampdoria and Valencia.

Milan are in the market for a new centre-back to replace the injured Simon Kjaer. Mari features on a four-man shortlist of players from the Premier League they could target.

Alternatively in Serie A, he could find a role for Sampdoria.

A different solution would be for the former Mallorca man to return to Spain with Valencia.

However, Goal clarify that none of the three clubs seem that receptive yet. With that in mind, Mari’s representatives will have to keep looking for destinations for him.

But what is clear is that he wants out of Arsenal, where he is behind Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes and Rob Holding in the centre-back pecking order.

Still, with a contract until 2024, Mari remains at Arsenal’s disposal for now.

Meanwhile, while Mari is being tipped to return to South America, Arsenal are being linked with a Brazil international for a different position.

Mikel Arteta, along with technical director Edu Gaspar, appears to be on the hunt for midfield reinforcements.

Arsenal are admirers of Lyon ace Bruno Guimaraes, who is a vital part of the French club. He has been present in all but one of their Ligue 1 matches this term.

The 24-year-old impressed at the Tokyo Olympics as Brazil took home gold. And he reckons that triumph is one of the reasons Arsenal are sniffing around.

“It’s normal, even more in the window period,” Guimaraes said (via Sport Witness).

“When you’re an Olympic champion, you have a good season individually, you’re called up to the national team… it’s normal things in football. I don’t even like to think too much.”

Guimaraes then revealed how he distances himself from the rumours – by relying on his entourage.

“I leave it more to my agents, for them to solve,” the star added. “My objective is to take Lyon to the place where they deserve. We’re in the round of 16 of the Europa League; it’s a title that Lyon don’t have. Let’s fight hard to try to conquer it.”

