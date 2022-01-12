Arsenal are in negotiations with a Serie A side over a January deal, and the structure of terms proposed has shed light on Mikel Arteta’s thinking, per a trusted source.

The January window is shaping up to be a busy one at the Emirates. From an arrivals perspective, Gunners fans are eagerly awaiting news on their club’s efforts to land Fiorentina marksman Dusan Vlahovic.

He, along with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Alexander Isak are the trio most often touted as contenders to revamp Arsenal’s frontline.

But at the other end of the pitch, Arsenal may soon be shedding weight in their defence.

Sead Kolasinac could join Marseille with the Daily Express reporting the Gunners could terminate his contract six months early. If done, the 28-year-old could move to France as a free agent this month.

Elsewhere, trusted transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Arsenal are in talks with Udinese regarding Pablo Mari.

The centre-half has been little more than a bit-part player under Mikel Arteta. Nonetheless, the terms of a proposed deal have suggested Arteta still sees a future in north London for the Spaniard.

Romano tweeted Udinese have ‘opened talks’ with Arsenal regarding a loan deal to sign Mari. The fact they are reportedly willing to cover part of the 28-year-old’s wages could aid their cause.

However, at this stage, an option or obligation to buy will not be included. Any move will be a ‘straight loan’, suggesting Arteta still has future plans for Mari.

Mari has featured just three times across all competitions this season. Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White are the undisputed first choice pairing. Rob Holding and Takehiro Tomiyasu provide the back-up, meaning Mari has little chance of attaining regular first-team action any time soon.

Romano concluded that negotiations are ‘ongoing’ at present.

Arsenal gear up for wide man’s ‘auction’

Meanwhile, Arsenal are among the contenders for the signature of Eintracht Frankfurt wide man Filip Kostic, according to reports.

Kostic looks likely to be on the move this year due to his contract expiring in 2023. He has already been linked with a transfer to the Premier League, where Tottenham Hotspur could add him to their ranks as a wing-back.

But the Serbia international actually has admirers on the other side of the north London divide, according to Calciomercato. Covering Inter Milan’s pursuit of the player, the Italian outlet list Arsenal as one of the sides waiting to pounce for Kostic.

At the age of 29, he has plenty of experience and has shown his usefulness in various systems. For Frankfurt, he has contributed 58 assists and 29 goals from 149 appearances.

As such, Arsenal are considering taking part in the “auction” for his services in the summer. Calciomercato do not feel a transfer is likely in January.

Alternatively, he may move to Serie A with Inter, Lazio or Fiorentina, or La Liga with Atletico Madrid or Sevilla all showing interest.

