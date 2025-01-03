Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been told by Paul Merson that a sizeable offer in excess of £100m would leave Newcastle with little option but to sell Alexander Isak to them – while a second pundit has questioned the qualities of a £31m star only signed by the Gunners last summer.

The north London side returned to second place in the Premier League courtesy of a hard-fought 3-1 win at Brentford on Wednesday evening that leaves them six points adrift of leaders Liverpool. While Arsenal will face a tall order to close down the advantage Arne Slot’s side have at the top, the Gunners are viewed by several observers as the side most capable of denying what would only be a second English league crown to go to Merseyside in the last 35 years.

To give themselves a fighting chance, however, Arteta is reported to be ‘determined’ to add another attacker to his squad, having resisted the temptation to do so over the summer window. To that end, Arsenal are understood to have drawn up a sizeable eight-man shortlist of big-name options that can bolster their ranks.

The name understood to be at the very top of that list is Isak, though prising the Swede away from Newcastle looks far from an easy task amid an understanding that the Magpies could demand a British record fee over £115m for the 125-goal star.

However, Merson is convinced it might not cost that much to poach Isak away from the North-East, claiming an offer of £100m could well prove enough.

Merson said on Sky Sports: “Do Newcastle turn down £100m for [Alexander] Isak?”

“£150 [million], Arsenal will have the money, that takes Arsenal to another level.”

Assessing the funds Arteta could have at his disposal, he added: “Unbelievable. They’ve sold [Emile] Smith Rowe, they’ve sold a few players, they’ve sold [loaned Aaron] Ramsdale, they have money, they look after themselves very well, Arsenal.”

Arsenal have Isak hope as another pundit questions Mikel Merino

The 25-year-old’s contract at St James’ Park runs until summer 2028 and talks over extending that deal – off the back of his excellent form for Newcastle – have so far failed to bear fruit.

To that end, we understand that, while a deal does look prohibitive, it is not wholly out of the question with the player wanting to see if Newcastle can secure a return to the Champions League before committing to any sort of extension.

The Magpies are also trying to balance their plans to strengthen the squad alongside ensuring they do not overspend and breach the Premier League’s strict FFP regulations.

As a result, and despite Eddie Howe’s desperation to continue working with a striker who has quickly established himself as one of the Premier League’s best, a sizeable offer could yet force the Newcastle board to seriously consider his sale. Whether such an offer will come this month, or be delayed until the summer window remains to be seen.

Merson also backs claims that Isak is one of the best around and reckons he would hate to come up against the 50-cap Swede were he still playing.

“I like [Kai] Havertz, don’t get me wrong but I’d rather him play deeper because he then gets in the box, he’s an extra man in the box but I like Isak, I think he’s unbelievable. I’d hate to mark him.”

In the meantime, a second pundit in Troy Deeney has questioned whether £31m summer signing Mikel Merino has the qualities needed to carve out a long and successful career at Emirates Stadium.

“He was quality today,” Deeney said of Merino when naming his Premier League Team of the Week to BBC Sport.

“I’m not sure if he’s going to be up to the level of Arsenal but I’m going to give him until next year with a pre-season.

“He’s neat, tidy, very fluid in the way he plays. He can go as a six, he can go as an eight, he just keeps the ball ticking over really well.

“I bet as a teammate he’s excellent to have in your team.”

Latest Arsenal transfer news: Saliba links grow; Rashford, Kolo Muani talk

Meanwhile, the Gunners continue to be linked with several other attacking additions with reports on Thursday claiming the Gunners are ready to emphatically throw their hat into the ring for the signing of Marcus Rashford – and have named two conditions – one of the player and another to Manchester United – in order to complete a deal.

The Gunners have also been offered an open invitation from PSG to sign Randal Kolo Muani, with the £77m signing from Eintracht Frankfurt losing his place at the Parc des Princes this season.

Per the Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel, Arteta is giving serious thought to the deal with the France international’s versatility adding extra appeal given the Gunners must make do without star boy Bukayo Saka for the next few months.

Such attacking additions would obviously set Arsenal back a hefty wedge but worrying fresh reports from Spain now claim Real Madrid are gaining confidence that a deal for William Saliba can be struck amid a positive response from the player’s entourage over a move to the Bernabeu.

