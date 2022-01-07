Pundit Paul Merson has told Arsenal to ‘break the bank’ for a striker who would ‘make them title contenders’.

Numerous attackers are gearing up to leave north London this year, most notably Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. Aubameyang has been out of the side since his disciplinary breach last month, which saw him lose the captaincy.

Arsenal have done well in his absence, winning four out of five Premier League matches.

The 32-year-old is attracting interest from France, Spain and Italy. He wants a return to France, according to football.london, having already been at the likes of Saint-Etienne and Lille.

Lacazette has been Aubameyang’s replacement up front over the last few weeks. He has done well, helping younger stars such as Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli to impress.

However, the 16-time France international is out of contract in June. He has already admitted he is considering options from elsewhere.

Arsenal clearly need to rectify these problems by landing a new, top-class striker.

Alexander Isak of Real Sociedad is a target, as is Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

But former player Paul Merson thinks they need to target a different goalscorer. He wrote in his Daily Star column: “They should be breaking the bank to get Dusan Vlahovic in from Fiorentina in the summer – because he would make them title contenders.

“I’ve heard Arsenal doesn’t interest him right now and I can understand that. But he might change his mind if they finish in the top four and offer him a lorryload of money.

“Arsenal [could] play him every week because Aubameyang will be gone. Lacazette will probably be gone. And so will Eddie Nketiah.

“They will need a goalscorer, and Vlahovic scores goals. He’s also still young so he should get better and you’t not wasting money paying a 29-year-old on the way down.”

Arteta explains Arsenal midfielder’s exit

Meanwhile, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has been speaking about Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ impending transfer.

The right midfielder, who can also operate as a full-back, is close to joining Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

As transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports, there is no buy option as part of the deal.

On the exit, Arteta said: “Ainsley came to me and explained the reasons why he thought the best thing for him in his career right now was to move away. He felt the opportunity to go to Rome and work with Jose was a good one.

“Being fair with the amount of minutes that he’s played he was entitled to that opportunity. We wish him the best.”

