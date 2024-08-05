‘Perfect’ Arsenal transfer gets praise from icon, but one issue threatens to ruin deal

Arsenal hero Ray Parlour is excited by the prospective transfer of Mikel Merino, though the Gunners are debating whether to press ahead with their move for him, according to reports.

Barcelona were one of the first clubs to be linked with Real Sociedad star Merino, but Arsenal soon overtook them in the transfer race. Arsenal have agreed personal terms with the central midfielder, having been hugely impressed by his displays for Spain at Euro 2024, and are now poised to start formal discussions with Sociedad.

The Basque outfit would love Merino to extend his contract with them, as his current deal is due to expire in June 2025, but they know the player has put himself in the driving seat to decide his future.

Merino’s expiring contract has forced Sociedad to drop their asking price from over £40million to just £25m.

That cut-price fee is very enticing for Arsenal as it will allow them to significantly improve their midfield options without breaking the bank.

Parlour, who made over 450 appearances for Arsenal and helped them win a host of trophies including three Premier League titles, has now discussed Merino’s potential arrival at the Emirates.

“They’re looking at Thomas Partey, he might be on his way out, so they do need a little bit of strengthening in that midfield,” the pundit said on talkSPORT.

“It [the Merino transfer] gives Declan Rice a little bit more license to go forward if you’ve got another holding midfielder in there.

Arsenal transfers: Parlour hopeful of Merino signing

“I know he plays like that for England in that holding role, but I like to see Declan get forward. And as I’ve said before, I’m a little bit of an old-fashioned midfielder, I like the box-to-box players.

“It’s just using your common sense as a midfielder, if someone runs past you that is playing alongside you and gets forward, you just fill in for him, and vice versa, it’s very, very straightforward.”

Parlour added: “Merino, he’s a top player, he’s played well for Spain and Real Sociedad. He’s a good age at 28, it’s perfect, he should be in his prime at that sort of time.

“And Arsenal have said, ‘at £25m, it’s a decent deal’. I think they have a good relationship with Real Sociedad anyway with [Kieran] Tierney going there on loan.”

According to football.london, Arsenal chiefs are holding internal talks over whether to finalise Merino’s capture as some within the club are concerned about his age.

In recent years, Arsenal have prioritised the signings of players who are aged 25 or under, such as Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and Ben White.

At 28, Merino does not fit into that bracket, as he is already in his prime years. Arsenal are resultantly looking at whether to sign a younger midfielder who can fulfil his potential within their ranks.

It is thought that Arsenal will sign Merino anyway. Although, this concern means it would not be a surprise if Mikel Arteta’s side are linked with other, younger midfielders over the coming days.

