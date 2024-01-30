Permanent Arsenal transfer agreed after Luton hijack fails, as two key clauses, easy add-ons and contract length all confirmed

The permanent transfer of midfielder Bradley Ibrahim has been agreed

A permanent Arsenal transfer has been agreed and the player has already travelled ahead of finalising the move, while Fabrizio Romano has detailed the finer points of the deal.

It’s been a frustratingly quiet winter window for the Gunners so far, with their quest for new signings hamstrung by conforming to Financial Fair Play.

Mikel Arteta did harbour ambitions of strengthening in the full-back positions as well as landing a potent new striker. However, Arsenal simply had no room for manoeuvre without freeing up funds through player sales.

Ahead of Arsenal’s clash with Nottingham Forest, Arteta said: “We have one of the thinnest squads in the League, that’s for sure. And when you talk about the numbers, especially in certain areas, we are really thin.

“It wasn’t possible [to do any January deals]. And now we didn’t have the capacity to improve the team in the way that we think we want to improve it, so we decided not to do something yet.”

But despite arrivals being off the agenda, a pair of exits are on the cards.

Firstly, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has brought news of midfielder Bradley Ibrahim being on the cusp of joining Hertha Berlin.

Hertha currently sit tenth in the German second tier and per Romano, have agreed a permanent deal to sign the promising 19-year-old.

Bradley Ibrahim transfer details revealed

Taking to X, Romano confirmed Ibrahim has already travelled to the German capital of Berlin along with his agent, Alan Redmond.

Ibrahim will sign a three-and-a-half year contract running until the summer of 2027.

The Gunners have inserted “matching rights” into the terms. Put simply, that means Arsenal have the chance to match any offers Hertha receive for Ibrahim in the future.

Furthermore, Arsenal have successfully inserted a “healthy sell-on clause.”

It was not made clear whether Arsenal have received a transfer fee for the player. However, what is clear is the Gunners could receive money further down the road via add-ons.

Romano concluded appearance-related add-ons are part of the agreement with Hertha.

Luton hijack falls flat

Adding his take on the move, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg revealed Luton Town had attempted to hijack Hertha’s move in the eleventh hour.

The Hatters’ attempts ultimately failed, and Ibrahim will undergo a medical in Berlin on Wednesday.

Ibrahim operates primarily as a holding midfielder and had featured heavily for Arsenal’s Under-21s in the Premier League 2 this season.

A new chapter in Germany now awaits, though Arsenal have covered plenty of bases in the terms of the agreement.

Another Arsenal exit expected

Elsewhere, forgotten right-back, Cedric Soares, could also depart.

The Portuguese, 32, has emerged as a concrete target for Turkish giant Galatasaray. The Turkish deadline is not until February 9, meaning a transfer can still take shape long after the English deadline (Thursday – 11pm).

Galatasaray are seeking a replacement for Sacha Boey who has been sold to Bayern Munich. Cedric is the cost-effective option they’ve turned to.

Both Ben Jacobs and the Evening Standard suggested a move is on the cards. Cedric is open to leaving, while Arsenal will be in line to receive a nominal transfer fee. A two-and-a-half year contract has been readied.

Cedric’s Arsenal deal expires in the summer, meaning this window represents Arsenal’s last chance to collect a fee – albeit a small one.

