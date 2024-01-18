Personal terms agreed, but Arsenal risk transfer collapse after Edu plays hardball on the fee

An agreement on personal terms between an Arsenal defender and Besiktas is reportedly in place, though Edu’s insistence on playing hardball regarding the fee could torpedo the move, according to reports.

The Gunners are overseeing a quiet January window thus far, with their quest to sign new stars hamstrung by conforming to the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

Arsenal spent in excess of £200m on Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz last summer. A £3m fee was also paid to Brentford in order to sign David Raya on loan. The £27m option in his deal is expected to be taken up.

As such, signing new players this month without first selling stars is difficult for Mikel Arteta’s side. What’s more, there’s been little to speak of by way of potential exits either.

Bucking the trend is forgotten right-back Cedric Soares who the Daily Mail reported is the subject of discussions with Besiktas.

The 32-year-old has been limited to just two appearances for Arsenal this term and neither have come in the Premier League.

His right-back position is now firmly in the possession of Ben White. Timber (when fit), and Takehiro Tomiyasu provide cover, while Thomas Partey was also trialled in the position earlier this season.

Cedric is out of contract at season’s end and as such, is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs having entered the final six months of his deal.

Besiktas agree terms with Cedric, but Arsenal demand fee

However, Turkish giant Besiktas want to sign the Portuguese veteran right here and now. As such, Football Insider bring news of Besiktas forging an agreement on personal terms with Cedric.

Nonetheless, the move is by no means assured, with FI going on to claim Arsenal are demanding a fee before allowing Cedric to leave.

It’s revealed Gunners chief Edu wants Besiktas to pay either a loan fee or transfer fee. Cedric could either join on a six-month loan ahead of signing as a free agent in the summer, or simply move in a permanent deal this month.

Regardless, Arsenal are reportedly demanding a fee from Besiktas in either scenario. Given Cedric is 32 and six months away from becoming a free agent, it’s not guaranteed Besiktas will be willing to pay up.

