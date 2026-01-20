Ethan Nwaneri looks poised to leave Arsenal on loan this month after holding crunch talks with Mikel Arteta last week, with an agreement now in place for the highly-rated teenager to get regular first-team football elsewhere.

The 17-year-old prodigy, who has been tipped as one of the brightest talents in English football, had previously been kept close to the Gunners’ senior setup.

However, sources indicate that Arteta and Nwaneri reached a mutual decision that a temporary move would accelerate his development.

Marseille are understood to be very keen on securing the youngster, but they still face competition. We’re told at least half a dozen Premier League clubs have also made enquiries, eager to snap up the creative midfielder for the remainder of the season.

Nwaneri’s agents previously had Jonathan Rowe at Marseille, so have close ties to Roberto De Zerbi, and therefore would trust him with the player.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Nwaneri has ‘accepted’ a loan move to Marseille – which will not include any buy option – but the deal hasn’t been finalised quite yet.

We can also reveal that Arsenal legend Cesc Fabregas would be open to taking him to Como, but talks with all interested parties are ongoing.

Marseille pushing to win Nwaneri race

Nwaneri’s technical ability and versatility have made him a standout in Arsenal’s academy, and the decision to sanction a loan reflects Arteta’s long-term plan to integrate him into the first team once he gains more experience at senior level.

Nwaneri became the youngest-ever player to feature in an English top flight match when he made his Premier League debut for Arsenal in 2022, aged just 15 years and 181 days old.

He has since made 51 senior appearances for the Gunners, notching 10 goals and two assists in the process.

But with other players currently ahead of Nwaneri in Mikel Arteta’s pecking order, a loan move away from the Emirates makes perfect sense to aid his development.

With the January window heating up, expect this to be one of the most closely watched moves in the coming days. The race is on – and Arsenal will be weighing up which destination offers the best pathway for their rising star.

Marseille appear favourites to sign the youngster on a straight loan, but Arsenal still believe he will go on to have a glittering career in north London.

Latest Arsenal news: Real Madrid star wanted / Inter full-back linked

Meanwhile, respected journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Arsenal are interested in Real Madrid star Victor Valdepenas, who can play as a centre-back or left-back.

Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen are also interested in the talented 19-year-old, but his future is in Madrid’s hands, with his contract running until 2029. We will have release an update on Valdepenas’ future later today, so stay tuned.

In other news, Arsenal are being linked with a surprise move for Inter Milan right-back Federico Dimarco.

The Gunners have ‘set their sights’ on Italian left-back Dimarco and hold ‘genuine interest’ in striking a deal amid uncertainty over his future at Inter, per reports from Italy.

