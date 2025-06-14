Tony Cascarino has urged Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to make a play for one of Manchester City’s best players and try to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal and Man City are two of the biggest clubs in the world, but both endured a disappointing 2024/25 campaign. While the Gunners failed to last the distance in the Premier League title race and meekly went out of the Champions League at the semi-final stage, Pep Guardiola’s side needed a final-day win to end up in the top five and also lost the FA Cup final to Crystal Palace.

Like Man City, Arsenal will be determined to get things right next season and are working hard behind the scenes to add quality players to the squad.

Former Chelsea striker Cascarino believes that Arsenal should try to sign Phil Foden from Man City instead of his team-mate Jack Grealish.

Foden, 25, is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and has won multiple individual awards during his time at Man City so far, including the Premier League Player of the Season in 2023/24, the FWA Footballer of the Year in 2023/24 and the Premier League Young Player of the Season in 2020/21 and 2021/22.

When asked if Grealish could be an option for Arsenal, Cascarino told talkSPORT: “No, I think Foden’s way more likely.

“Obviously, Arteta worked at Man City with Phil Foden and for whatever reason, I’m sure we’ll find out down the line, Phil Foden just hasn’t been the player we know him to be this season.

“From where he was the Football Writers’ Player of the Year the season before, his performances this year have just not justified that.

“But all what’s happening at City and all the spending that’s gone on, I wouldn’t be surprised if Foden is allowed to go somewhere.

“Whether City let him go Arsenal, I don’t know, but they let Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko go there.

“If Arsenal could get him, I think Arteta would really consider that, yeah.”

Arsenal stance on signing Jack Grealish – report

Grealish’s time at Man City has been mixed, and it is very likely that he will not play for the Cityzens again.

The England international has been left out of Man City’s Club World Cup squad, a clear indication that Guardiola does not think that he is good enough for his team.

TEAMtalk journalist Harry Watkinson has reported that Everton are keen on a summer deal for Grealish, with Newcastle United also interested in the Englishman.

Arsenal, though, are not planning to make a move for Grealish this summer, according to GiveMeSport.

The report has claimed that while Arsenal Sporting Director Andrea Berta is keen on upgrading manager Mikel Arteta’s attacking options, signing the former Aston Villa star is not on his wishlist.

‘Arsenal have turned their back on a potential deal for Grealish despite leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of a new left-sided attacker, according to GMS sources, and he will have to look elsewhere for other possible destinations as he seeks a fresh challenge away from Manchester City,’ notes the report.

