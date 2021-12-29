Barcelona have offered assurances to the representatives of Philippe Coutinho that they will try and seal a January deal with Arsenal, according to a report.

The Brazilian made headlines across Europe in January 2018 when moving from Liverpool to Barca. But despite his arrival in Spain for a club-record fee, his career there has not worked out too well.

Following an impressive half-season in the 2017/18 season, Coutinho’s goal contributions dried up. What’s more, injuries have not helped his cause and he therefore spent a season on loan at Bayern Munich.

This term, he stayed at Barcelona but has only scored two goals in 12 La Liga games. Coutinho has also not featured at all in the past two such matches.

All the while, he has had strong links with a move back to the Premier League.

According to Sport, Coutinho’s representatives have spoken with Arsenal, Tottenham, Everton and Newcastle in recent weeks. Barcelona are ready to let him leave on another loan in January but will not consider a sale.

And Coutinho would reportedly prefer a move to Arsenal. His agents offered their client to the Gunners ‘weeks ago’, the report adds, but Arsenal raised certain ‘suspicions’ about a deal.

To counteract that, though, Barcelona have reportedly offered assurances to Coutinho’s agents. They have said that they will provide ‘all kinds of facilities’ to ensure a deal can go ahead.

Indeed, Sport notes how Barcelona see exits for the midfielder and defender Samuel Umtiti as priorities. In sealing those deals, the La Liga club can pave the way for more new arrivals after Ferran Torres.

From Arsenal’s point of view, boss Mikel Arteta has supposedly given a resounding ‘yes’ to a deal for Coutinho.

While Coutinho’s view on a move to Tottenham or Everton remains unclear, he has reportedly ruled out a Newcastle switch.

Sport reports that the 29-year-old does not yet truly believe in the club’s project as they fight relegation.

Coutinho not only Arsenal transfer target

In other news, reports have claimed that Arsenal are keeping tabs on Real Madrid duo Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz.

Serbia international Jovic has struggled for form and minutes since his move from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019. As such, he moved back there on loan last season and impressed.

But his Madrid struggles have continued and he has only played 10 La Liga games this term, starting none of those.

Diaz, meanwhile, has only played twice in La Liga for Madrid this season and at least one of the duo is reportedly available for an affordable fee.