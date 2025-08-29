Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta, who are keen on Piero Hincapie of Bayer Leverkusen

Arsenal have made a bid to sign one of Europe’s best players after coming up with a clever plan to get a deal done, according to a report, but manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta will have to increase their offer substantially.

It has been a very busy summer for Arsenal, who are determined to beat the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City to the Premier League title this season. Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze have been the major signings for the Gunners so far in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal have made a strong start to the season, too, beating Manchester United 1-0 away from home at Old Trafford in their opening Premier League game of the campaign before hammering Leeds United 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are still keen on strengthening their squad, with Piero Hincapie Arsenal’s top target between now and the end of the summer transfer window.

Hincapie is one of the best centre-backs in Europe, and, at the age of 23, there is still enough room for the Bayer Leverkusen and Ecuador international to grow and develop further.

According to Bayer managing director, Simon Rolfes, in BuliNews in December 2024, Hincapie “is in the league of world-class professionals like Lionel Messi or Mo Salah”.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on August 28 that Hincapie has already agreed on personal terms with Arsenal, who view the defender as a replacement for Jakub Kiwior, who is being pursued by FC Porto and is keen on a move to the Portuguese giants.

Journalist Nicolo Schira has brought an update on Hincapie’s situation, claiming that Arsenal have already made an offer for the defender.

The reporter, who has almost 400,000 followers on X, has revealed that Arsenal plan to sign the defender on loan with an obligation to make it permanent for €50million (£43.3m, $58.4m), but Bayer want the Gunners to pay his release clause of €60m (£52m, $70m).

Schira wrote on X at 6:52am on August 29: “#Arsenal are pushing to sign Piero #Hincapiè and have offered €50M (on loan with the obligation to buy) to #BayerLeverkusen, which want more and ask €60M (release clause) to sell the centre-back, who has already agreed personal terms with #AFC for a contract until 2030.”

IN DEPTH 🔴⚪ The brilliant new-look Arsenal attack with Eberechi Eze and where £67.5m signing will fit in

Arsenal have three other transfer targets

Hincapie is not the only player that Arsenal are hoping to sign before the summer transfer window slams shut on September 1.

According to The Daily Mail, Arsenal have Ajax’s versatile attacker Oscar Gloukh and Nordsjaelland midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi on their radar as well.

The Gunners are not putting all their eggs in one basket for a defender either, with the Premier League giants having identified alternatives to Hincapie in case they are unable to get a deal done for the Bayer centre-back.

Arsenal have made checks on Real Sociedad centre-back Jon Martin and Girona defender Arnau Martinez.

Latest Arsenal news: Fulham raid, Tottenham threat

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Darren Witcoop, has reported that Fulham are planning to raid Arsenal for a forward in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Dean Jones, Tottenham Hotspur’s plan for Hincapie, which is worrying for Arsenal.

The signing of Eberechi Eze will force two of Arsenal’s stars to step up their game, with their places in the team now in danger, according to a Sky Sports pundit.

POLL: Who will win the Premier League in 2025/26?