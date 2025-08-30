Arsenal are ready to welcome Piero Hincapie and put him through a medical before he becomes their latest summer signing after they fully agreed a deal with Bayer Leverkusen for the defender.

Hincapie became an opportunity towards the end of the transfer window, with Tottenham Hotspur showing some form of interest but rivals Arsenal quickly swooping in and becoming his preferred destination. Now, all that separates him from becoming an Arsenal player is passing a medical.

That’s after the Gunners agreed a deal with Bayer Leverkusen last night that will see them sign Hincapie on loan with an obligation to buy in 2026.

The German side accepted the idea of a loan-to-buy deal yesterday and the clubs have since agreed on the costs involved – with Arsenal striking a deal for less than his release clause.

As confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, who has given his signature ‘here we go’ seal of approval to the move, Arsenal will pay a total package of €52m (£45m/$60.8m).

The price breakdown is €6m (£5.2m/$7m) for the loan and €46m (£39.8m/$53.8m) for the permanent transfer next year.

Hincapie had a release clause in his contract worth €60m (£51.9m/$70.1m), but Arsenal have successfully negotiated a fee below that and are now ready to book his medical.

David Ornstein, who broke the news of the agreement, adds that Bayer Leverkusen will be owed a 10% sell-on clause if Hincapie is sold by Arsenal in the future.

Furthermore, Ornstein has confirmed Hincapie’s contract length once he becomes a permanent Arsenal player will be five years.

With a new left-footed defender on the way in, the path is clear for Jakub Kiwior to leave Arsenal and join Porto.

Arsenal had already reached an agreement in principle to send Kiwior to the Portuguese side, also on a loan with an obligation to buy.

In Kiwior’s case, the loan will cost €2m (£1.7m/$2.3m) and the permanent transfer will cost €17m (£14.7m/$19.9m).

Arsenal will also retain their own sell-on clause for the Poland international, which, according to Romano, could take the total fee up towards €27m (£23.4m/$31.6m).

Before any add-ons, that means – including the loan fees – Arsenal will be replacing Kiwior with Hincapie at a net cost of €33m (£28.6m/$38.6m).

