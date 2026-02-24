Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said yes to a first summer signing

Arsenal are preparing to make Piero Hincapie’s switch from Bayer Leverkusen permanent after a hugely impressive campaign at Emirates Stadium, and with Mikel Arteta already making clear his intentions to trigger the deal, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Gunners swooped to sign the 24-year-old on deadline day, 1 September, with his arrival further bolstering a very strong Arsenal rearguard. Having established himself as one of the leading defenders in the Bundesliga, the deal was seen as another transfer masterclass by sporting director Andrea Berta, who convinced Leverkusen to let him move to north London on a season’s loan deal worth €6m (£5.2m, $7m), but with a buy option fixed for €52m (£45m, $61m) at the season’s end.

And while the club officially maintains that no final decision has been made about the Ecuadorian defender, sources close to the Emirates confirm that Arteta is delighted with how Hincapie has settled into the squad.

A well-placed source, whose identity has been withheld on condition of anonymity, told TEAMtalk: “Piero has settled so well into the squad and the club as a whole. The staff are very happy with him, and he has just been getting better and better.”

Hincapie, who turned 24 last month, took time to adjust following his summer loan move from Bayer Leverkusen, with a groin injury delaying his first start until October.

Since then, he has gone from strength to strength, racking up 15 starts and, most notably, being selected at left-back for Arsenal’s crucial derby clash against Tottenham ahead of Italian star Ricardo Calafiori and Myles Lewis-Skelly.

One of Hincapie’s biggest assets is his versatility; his ability to cover both central defence and full-back positions has been a major plus for Arteta who has now signalled his intent to finalise his permanent move.

That option to buy worth £45million now looks like a shrewd piece of business, and the Gunners will have no hesitation in making the Ecuador international their first major signing of the summer window.

And with that summer window fast approaching, all signs point to Arsenal making Hincapie’s stay at the Emirates a long-term one, as the club continues to build for the future under Arteta’s guidance.

Arteta loves what he sees from ‘warrior’ Hincapie

With a five-year deal already agreed as part of the terms that brought Hincapie to Arsenal in the first instance, the defender will now hope to add a Premier League winner’s medal to the Bundesliga title he won with Leverkusen two years ago.

As part of the deal, the Bundesliga side will also retain a 10% cut of any future deal.

With Hincapie fast becoming an undroppable component from the Arsenal rearguard, Arteta recently hailed the 6ft tall star’s ‘warrior-like’ qualities.

Speaking earlier this season, Arteta said: “He’s a warrior. He’s going to bring such intensity, physicality, and emotion to the team as well. He’s quality on the ball – he’s a player who is super keen.

“He can play inside, he can play in wide positions, he’s done it, as you said, in different ways, and now we need to get him up to speed because the moment that physically he’s at his best, he’s going to raise the level.”

