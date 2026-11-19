Andrea Berta has secured the future of another Arsenal star

Arsenal have moved swiftly to fend off interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City by agreeing a new long-term contract with Piero Hincapie, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The Ecuadorian defensive star has committed his future to the Gunners after the club presented him with an improved deal in response to growing interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

TEAMtalk understands that the new contract was put in front of Hincapie after enquiries emerged from Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City, all of whom have been monitoring his situation.

Arsenal were conscious that Hincapie’s existing terms no longer reflected his growing market value or importance to Mikel Arteta’s project and have now secured his future with a one-year extension.

Hincapie completed a permanent move to the Emirates last summer after Arsenal activated their option to make his loan move permanent.

The initial agreement had already included the framework for his contract, but the Gunners recognised that his performances and standing in the transfer market warranted improved terms.

We can now reveal that Hincapie has agreed a one-year extension, taking his commitment to Arsenal through until 2032.

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Heavyweight rivals seen off in Hincapie chase

Interestingly, the interest in the 24-year-old was driven by two key factors: his contractual situation and the fact he is yet to start a Premier League game this season.

Despite that lack of league starts, Hincapie remains a highly sought-after defender, with his versatility proving a major attraction to potential suitors.

The Ecuador international can operate comfortably at both left-back and centre-half, offering the tactical flexibility that is increasingly valued by Europe’s leading clubs.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City have all been monitoring developments, with Hincapie’s profile making him an attractive option for sides looking to strengthen their defensive departments.

However, Arsenal have made it clear that they have no intention of allowing one of their prized assets to become a major transfer opportunity for their rivals.

The Gunners are intent on building what they believe can become the best squad in European football and have moved decisively to ensure Hincapie remains part of those plans for the foreseeable future.

His new agreement also represents another significant commitment to the club’s long-term project under Arteta.

The Arsenal manager has already committed his own future, while Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and David Raya have all finalised fresh terms in recent times.

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Captain Martin Odegaard is also understood to be closing in on an agreement over a new contract, while Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori is expected to hold discussions with the club early in 2027.

Arsenal are therefore continuing to work on securing the core of their squad, with Hincapie’s extension another important piece of business.