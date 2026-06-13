Real Madrid want to sign Piero Hincapie as well as Riccardo Calafiori from Arsenal, according to a report, as the Gunners’ stance on selling the latter to Jose Mourinho’s side comes to light.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that new Madrid manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign Calafiori from Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told us that Mourinho wants to sign a new defender who can play as a centre-back and as a left-back.

Calafiori is able to do that, and Mourinho is ‘a huge admirer’ of the Italy international.

According to El Debate, Piero Hincapie is also on Madrid’s radar, with the Spanish news outlet claiming that the Ecuador international is in talks with his agents over a move to Estadio Bernabeu.

The report has claimed that Manchester City star Josko Gvardiol is Madrid’s main centre-back target.

Both Hincapie and Calafiori want to leave Arsenal and join Real Madrid, according to the report.

The report has stated: ‘Three players are in regular talks with their agents about joining Real Madrid to strengthen the back line: Gvardiol, Hincapie, and Calafiori.

‘Mourinho’s primary target is Josko Gvardiol.

‘The Croatian played in both midfield and defensive positions under Pep Guardiola.

‘His price tag is around €60 million.

‘If that deal falls through, Ecuadorian Hincapie and Italian Calafiori are competing for a move from Arsenal to the Bernabeu.

‘The fact that they both occupy those two positions at the London club opens the door for the owners to consider a transfer, as they are currently competing for playing time.

‘The Ecuadorian has dreamed of playing for Real Madrid for years.

‘He dreamed of it as a child in his home country.

‘The Italian knows Mourinho well and wants to play in white.

‘The prices range between 50 and 60 million.’

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Arsenal unlikely to sell both Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori

TEAMtalk understands that Man City defender Gvardiol is at the top of the Madrid shortlist for centre-backs.

Sources have told us that ‘Man City have no desire’ to sell Gvardiol and want him to sign a new contract.

However, Madrid believe that the Croatia international defender could be tempted to move to Estadio Bernabeu and become part of Mourinho’s project at Los Blancos.

We understand that Arsenal do not want to sell Calafiori, with Bailey reported that the Premier League champions ‘would demand a huge fee before even considering his departure’.

Hincapie spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Arsenal from Bayer Leverkusen.

Graeme Bailey reported back on February 24 that Arsenal are ready to make Hincapie’s loan deal permanent this summer.

Arsenal plan to sign the Ecuador international defender, who can play as a centre-back and as a left-back, for £45million this summer.

In March, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, too, said that Arsenal will activate the option to make Hincapie’s loan deal permanent.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Yes, Piero Hincapie will be the first signing for Arsenal in summer 2026.

“It was always planned like this. If you remember with David Raya and Brentford, Arsenal did something similar a few years ago.

“So, signed a player on loan with a buy-out option clause but was always going to be a permanent transfer in the following summer, that’s what’s going to happen also with Piero Hincapie.

“There is already everything signed between Hincapie and Arsenal in terms of contract, a five-year deal.

“So, it’s already signed and completed. Piero Hincapie already feels as an Arsenal player on a permanent transfer.

“Bayer Leverkusen will receive a total package of €52million and Bayer Leverkusen will also keep a 10% sell-on clause for Piero Hincapie.

“So, this is the agreement.

“Everything will be formally announced at the very end of the season because obviously, in terms of Financial Fair Play, this was a gentleman’s agreement between Bayer Leverkusen and Arsenal.”

“But one of the crucial points in this negotiation also for Arsenal to anticipate Tottenham in August 2025 when Arsenal decided to go for Piero Hincapie was to guarantee a permanent transfer.

“Otherwise, Tottenham were prepared to pay and get the player immediately. Arsenal guaranteed a permanent transfer.

“Arsenal always trusted Piero Hincapie. He’s doing very well. He can play as centre-back, left-back. Arteta is very happy, so there is no doubt and they are going to continue together.”

Barcelona have been linked with Hincapie, too.

It is hard to see Arsenal sell both Hincapie and Calafiori in the same transfer window.

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