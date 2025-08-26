Despite having the player’s green light, Arsenal are now faced with an agonising decision if they’re to get a deal for Piero Hincapie over the line.

For the second time in quick succession, Arsenal swatted bitter rivals Tottenham aside in the transfer market. Eberechi Eze’s move to Spurs was ruthlessly hijacked by the Gunners and a similar story has unfolded with Hincapie.

Tottenham lodged a loan proposal for the Bayer Leverkusen defender that contained an obligation to buy worth €60m.

€60m is the value of Hincapie’s release clause at Leverkusen, though a move to Thomas Frank’s side quickly fell through for two reasons.

Firstly, Leverkusen are insisting on receiving the money right now if the 23-year-old departs and secondly, Arsenal entered the frame with force.

Hincapie quickly agreed personal terms with Arsenal and is understood to be excited at being part of the project he’d be joining.

However, updates from The Athletic and Sky Germany suggest striking a club-to-club agreement with Leverkusen will be tricky.

Inclusive of add-ons, Arsenal have already spent in excess of £250m this summer. Accordingly, the club are attempting to negotiate a fee with Leverkusen that is below the €60m release clause.

But per The Athletic, Leverkusen ‘would prefer to keep the 23-year-old unless a €60million release clause in his terms is activated.’

That has now been echoed by Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg who stated Leverkusen are ‘insisting’ it’s the release clause or bust.

Plettenberg wrote on X: “Arsenal are pushing to sign Piero Hincapié, but Bayer 04 Leverkusen are currently insisting on the €60m release clause.

“Concrete negotiations between the clubs are ongoing, with Arsenal aiming to pay less than the €60m.

“Hincapié wants the move to Arsenal and is waiting for an agreement.”

Can Arsenal afford to pay Hincapie’s release clause?

If Leverkusen stick to their guns, the only way Arsenal can seal a deal is by paying full price.

The Athletic touched on Arsenal’s financial position and noted the Gunners can afford to pay €60m for Hincapie without breaching PSR. However, the Gunners would be reliant on a handful of exits to make the numbers work and avoid flirting with danger.

The report added: ‘They will need to move players out to help facilitate it – with Jakub Kiwior being pursued by FC Porto and Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira and Reiss Nelson among the other squad members who could go.’

Of those Arsenal are looking to shift, defender Kiwior could be the first to leave.

Taking to X earlier on Tuesday, Fabrizio Romano wrote: “FC Porto official bid for Jakub Kiwior has just been received by Arsenal.

“Fee in excess of €25m package add-ons included on loan with obligation to buy.

“Kiwior has already said yes to Porto, #AFC in talks over details of the bid.”

But as mentioned, Kiwior’s exit under the terms currently being discussed would come via a loan with an obligation to buy, meaning Arsenal wouldn’t receive the transfer fee until next summer.

📊 Piero Hincapie’s 2024/25 statistics

How Hincapie performed in the Bundesliga last season

