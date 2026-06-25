Arsenal complete signing of ‘warrior’ with £34.5m deal DONE after Arteta’s approval

Arsenal have officially completed their first signing of the summer, with Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie joining permanently after a successful season-long loan at the Emirates.

TEAMtalk transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, exclusively revealed back in February that Mikel Arteta had informed the Arsenal hierarchy that he wanted the 24-year-old to stay.

We reported at the time that Arsenal had already agreed a five-year contract in principle with Hincapie. With Arsenal now triggering their option to buy clause, he is tied down with the Premier League champions for the long term.

“BREAKING: Arsenal sign Piero Hincapie permanently for £34.5m,” Sky Sports News posted on X. “The 24-year-old defender, who was on loan from Bayer Leverkusen, has signed a five-year contract.”

Hincapie took time to settle with Arsenal but gradually established himself as a vital member of their squad.

Playing as both a centre-back and left-back, the Ecuadorian international made 41 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners this term, and was crucial in helping them clinch the Premier League title.

Speaking earlier this season, Arteta said: “[Hincapie] is a warrior. He’s going to bring such intensity, physicality, and emotion to the team as well. He’s quality on the ball – he’s a player who is super keen.

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Hincapie deal kicks off Arsenal window

Signing Hincapie is a positive, though expected, first step in the window for Arsenal, but they are set do to far more business over the coming weeks.

TEAMtalk have consistently reported how Aston Villa and England star Morgan Rogers figures at the very top of their shortlist.

Villa expect a record-breaking fee – north of the £100million they sold Jack Grealish for in 2021, but crucially, that hasn’t put Arsenal off.

Chelsea and Manchester City are in the race for Rogers, too, though, so Arsenal must move decisively if they’re to bring him in.

Another to watch closely is Moroccan sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi.

We understand Arsenal are currently best-placed to sign the 18-year-old Lille midfielder, despite rival enquiries from Real Madrid and Liverpool recently, while PSG are also keen.

TEAMtalk previously revealed that Lille believe Bouaddi could command a world-record fee for an 18-year-old – likely over £60million (€70m, $79m) – but Arsenal seem undeterred by that.

Julian Alvarez also remains on Arsenal’s radar, though the Atletico Madrid star is still waiting for his dream switch to Barcelona.

With Hincapie’s signing on a permanent deal now finalised, Arsenal can turn their attention to other deals, and big-money additions in attack and midfield are on the agenda.

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