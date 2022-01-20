Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could feature in Sunday’s Premier League game against Burnley after giving a positive update on his health.

The former Borussia Dortmund man has had a troublesome few months which began with him losing the captaincy. Manager Mikel Arteta took it from him after a disciplinary breach.

Aubameyang hasn’t featured since, and then became unavailable due to the Africa Cup of Nations. He looked set to represent Gabon at the tournament but tested positive for Covid on January 6.

The country then sent the 32-year-old back to north London due to ‘cardiac lesions’, leading to concern over his health.

But Aubameyang is hoping to make a full recovery. He posted the following statement on social media: “I came back to London to do some additional checks, and I’m very happy to say that my heart is absolutely fine and I’m completely healthy!!

“Really appreciate all the messages over the last few days and I’m already back at it.”

Aubameyang is unlikely to make Thursday’s Carabao Cup clash against Liverpool, although he could feature against Sean Dyche’s Clarets this weekend.

Aubameyang transfer rumours gather pace

The positive health update comes amid intensifying rumours over Aubameyang’s future at the Emirates.

According to CBS Sports, Saudi Arabian outfit Al Nassr are hoping to take him on loan for the rest of the season. They want to include an option to buy worth €8million (£6.6m) which will become active in the summer.

The Gunners are yet to respond to that offer. But they could also face bids from several other teams.

Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth reveals a number of European clubs are aiming to secure Aubameyang’s signature. AC Milan, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille and Sevilla are among them.

Reports suggest Aubameyang’s ideal scenario is to return to France, where he was born. This could put either PSG or Marseille in the driving seat to agree a move.

The player has won one major trophy – the 2020 FA Cup – since joining Arsenal from Dortmund four years ago.

Meanwhile, transfer rumours are beginning to swirl around Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

The German has lost his place to Aaron Ramsdale this term, with the Englishman impressing hugely since his transfer from Sheffield United.

Leno last made an appearance in the shock FA Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest. In the aftermath, reports suggested Arteta has decided enough is enough and he will sanction an exit.

Now, 90min report Newcastle as showing an interest in the 29-year-old. In fact, they want to take him on a loan deal that would automatically become permanent if they avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Leno has apparently told Arsenal he wants out. But the Gunners would have worries about a lack of depth behind their main keeper if he left. Therefore, there is no guarantee they would agree.

Amid this claim, ESPN state Arsenal have made a ‘strong bid’ for New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner, which you can read about below.

