Arsenal hit by potential blow as star man suffers injury on international duty

Arsenal are sweating over the fitness of star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he was ruled out of Gabon’s clash with Egypt on Tuesday following an injury scare.

The 32-year-old played the full 90 minutes in Gabon’s 1-0 win over Libya on Friday night, netting the crucial goal from the penalty spot to keep alive his country’s slim hopes of qualifying for Qatar 2022 alive.

However, at the very end of the match, Aubameyang went down holding his right calf before being stretchered off.

He did look to allay any fears quickly though by streaming an Instagram live from the victorious dressing room after the game. Indeed, he was actively seen jumping around with his teammates.

But now Gabon have confirmed that Aubameyang will not take on Egypt on Tuesday, That has sparked fresh speculation that an actual injury did occur.

There is also the possibility that Aubameyang is being rested as, after Gabon’s win Egypt secured the point they needed to grab top spot in the group, it renders Tuesday’s game as a dead rubber.

Despite all that, Aubameyang’s international teammate Bruno Manga did suggest the striker had picked up a niggle.

The former Cardiff player said: “I expect a good game between us and Egypt. The Egyptian national team has a lot of good players.

“We came here to leave with a good result. We will do our best to return to Gabon with the three points.

No news of severity of Aubameyang injury

“Aubameyang will miss the game due to injury, and the Egyptian national team is strong. It’s enough to say that they have Mohamed Salah, it will be a difficult match.

“We will focus on the Africa Cup of Nations after the match with Egypt. Our fans expect a lot from us in the tournament.

“Egypt deserved the qualification to the final round. But there are a lot of good teams in Africa, like Senegal and Algeria. I don’t know who will be able to reach the World Cup.”

Potentially losing Aubameyang for any length of time would be a huge blow for the Gunners.

They return to Premier League action on Saturday when they take on Liverpool.

