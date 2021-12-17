Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reportedly been offered to three clubs following his captaincy debacle.

The former Borussia Dortmund star was stripped of the armband earlier this week following a second disciplinary breach this year. He has been left out for Arsenal’s last two Premier League games, victories over Southampton and West Ham, and will also miss Saturday’s trip to Leeds.

The fiasco puts Aubameyang’s future at the Emirates into doubt. He has shown that he is an unreliable part of the Arsenal squad, despite being its most senior member.

The 32-year-old’s performances on the pitch have been sub-par, too. He has failed to find the net since the 3-1 win over Aston Villa in October.

Aubameyang’s poor discipline and form have got the Gunners searching for replacements. Fiorentina hitman Dusan Vlahovic and Real Sociedad star Alexander Isak are both under consideration.

And seems work is being done behind the scenes for Aubameyang to leave north London. Sport Witness, who cite Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, claim the attacker has been offered to three teams.

They are Serie A clubs Milan, Inter and Roma. Aubameyang’s agent is working hard on finding him a new squad, and one of those three could fit the bill.

Arsenal eyeing Arthur Melo from Juventus Arsenal are reportedly keen on a January deal for Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo, with the Brazil international keen on quitting the Serie A giants in the New Year.

There is one major stumbling block, however. The Gabon international earns £250,000 a week at the Emirates, which is out of reach for Milan, Inter and Roma.

This means Aubameyang will have to seriously lower his wage demands before an Arsenal exit can go through.

His record for the club stands at 92 goals in 163 matches. He has won an FA Cup and Community Shield since joining Arsenal for £56m in January 2018.

Granit Xhaka makes Arsenal request

Meanwhile, Gunners midfielder Granit Xhaka wants more of his team-mates to stand up and be counted for in the wake of the captaincy strip.

“We have a lot of young players, and you can see the hunger in them,” he said.

“But as well, the experienced players like me, like Thomas (Partey) for example in the middle, we have to take them to the side, we have to speak with them.

“They are making our life very easy, because they are playing very good. They are scoring and we are enjoying playing with them.

“But, of course, we need the leaders in the team and at the moment we are doing well.”

