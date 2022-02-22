Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed that he took a major financial sacrifice to secure a dream transfer from Arsenal to Barcelona.

The striker signed for the Gunners in January 2018 for a reported £56million and he impressed for large parts of his Arsenal stay. Indeed, talk of a new contract piqued in the summer of 2020 after he helped the club to FA Cup triumph.

But after signing that new deal in September 2020, his form dropped off and discipline issues set in. In fact, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta exiled Aubameyang from his team in December.

And he did not feature for the Gunners again before sealing a free transfer to Barca on deadline day in January.

Aubameyang insisted that he never aimed to get on the wrong side of Arteta and that the manager was the problem. In response, though, Arteta claimed that he tried to be the solution.

Nevertheless, Aubameyang left his Arsenal contract, which made him the club’s highest earner on £350,000 per week.

And speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Aubameyang revealed that he took a pay cut to join his new – but cash-strapped – La Liga employers.

“My father did it all with my lawyer and they can say it best,” the forward said. “But the week before we already knew that he could end up signing for Barca. The week before there were already contacts and I knew it.

“I really wanted to go to Barca. I gave up my salary because it is an opportunity that you have once in your life.”

On his welcome to the Camp Nou, Aubameyang added: “It was something incredible. It is a dream to play on a field like this and receive this ovation.

“I was very pleased and happy. The truth is that it was incredible.”

Despite the breakdown in relations between Aubameyang and Arteta and Arsenal, the pair separated on good terms. Indeed, the striker said that Arteta “wished me luck at Barca”.

Barcelona are looking to secure a top-four La Liga finish and get back in the Champions League. For now, though, they are looking to win the Europa League.

They face Napoli in Thursday’s play-off second leg to reach the knockout stages after a 1-1 draw last week. Aubameyang said he wants to win the competition as it has proved a “thorn in my side since 2019”, when Arsenal lost to Chelsea in the final.

Arsenal transition to life after Aubameyang

Despite Aubameyang’s exile from the team in recent months, he would have been an option for Arteta if needed.

His exit has added to the uncertainty around the Gunners’ front line. Indeed, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are in the final few months of their contracts and do not look like signing new deals.

The potential trio of exits means Arsenal have reportedly been training with Gabriel Martinelli in a No. 9 role.

Nevertheless, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe are also in the early stages of their careers and Arsenal could soon lack a wealth of experience up top.

As a result, Arteta has reportedly made a striker signing a priority in the summer transfer window. He tried to sign Dusan Vlahovic in January, but the former Fiorentina man went to Juventus instead.