Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has insisted that he never took his focus off delivering goals for Arsenal and helping Mikel Arteta’s team.

The 32-year-old was breaking his silence following his dramatic deadline-day exit to Barcelona. Aubameyang travelled to Spain before transfer talks had progressed between the two clubs.

Later on Monday afternoon, negotiations broke down and it seemed as though the Gabon international would be staying in London.

However, the deal dramatically swung the other way late on and Barca sealed the signing of Aubameyang on a free transfer.

The deal means the striker left Arsenal without playing for the Gunners since December 4. Indeed, he had become frozen out after a disciplinary breach – not his first under manager Arteta.

Arteta subsequently set an example to the rest of his team by sanctioning Aubameyang. However, the striker has now hit back with a statement of his own on the situation.

Aubameyang added that leaving without one last outing for the Gunners fans was one of his biggest regrets.

“To the Arsenal fans, thank you for making London home for myself and my family for the past four years,” the forward wrote on Instagram.

“We went through ups and downs together and your support meant everything to me. Having the chance to win trophies and the honour of being the captain of this club is something I will forever keep in my heart.

“I have always been 100% focused on doing everything I can for this club which is why leaving without a real goodbye hurts – but that is football.

“I’m sad I did not get the chance to help my team-mates in the last few weeks, but I have nothing but respect for this club and truly wish all my guys and the fans all the best and many successful years in the future!

“Love, Auba.”

Arsenal confirmed the transfer to Barcelona for Aubameyang on their official website on Tuesday evening.

Aubameyang joins new-look Barcelona attack

The statement read: “Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has left the club by mutual agreement.

“We wish Auba all the best for the next chapter in his career and thank him for his contribution to the club.”

Aubameyang has joined a new-look Barca attack under manager Xavi.

Former Wolves and Manchester City forwards Adama Traore and Ferran Torres, respectively, also moved to Camp Nou in January.

Barcelona next play against Atletico Madrid on Sunday in La Liga.