Arsenal hatch plan to sign Italian strike sensation after last week’s scouting mission

Arsenal have taken the opportunity during the international break to watch Inter Milan striker Pio Esposito with a view to a potential transfer in 2027, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Gunners are very much in the market for a new striker and, while the likes of Julian Alvarez, Nicolo Tresoldi and even Erling Haaland have been linked, we can confirm work is also taking place on other potential options heading into 2027.

One of those is highly-rated Esposito, who is impressing both domestically and internationally and has now caught the eye of Arsenal’s recruitment team.

We understand that Arsenal had scouts present in Bursa to watch Esposito in action for Italy against Turkiye, with the 21-year-old getting on the scoresheet in their 4-1 victory.

The Gunners were also continuing their long-term checks on Real Madrid star Arda Guler, but Esposito was another player they had specifically taken the opportunity to assess during the international window.

Arsenal have also been doing checks on Esposito during the Serie A campaign, with those assessments going well following his impressive start to the season.

The striker has scored twice in his first five games for Inter after returning to the club last summer following a hugely successful two-year loan spell at Spezia.

His performances last season, when he claimed 10 goals for Inter, helped earn him international recognition and he has taken that opportunity with both hands.

Esposito now has six goals in 12 appearances for Italy, underlining just how quickly he has established himself at senior level.

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Arsenal considering move for Pio Esposito

A physically dominant forward who also possesses an impressive footballing brain, Esposito is viewed as one of the best young strikers in world football.

His combination of physical presence, technical ability and intelligence has seen his stock rise rapidly, with Manchester United among those to have already witnessed his qualities.

Inter are fully aware of Esposito’s potential and moved to protect their prized asset earlier this summer by handing him a new six-year contract.

That deal followed interest from clubs including Manchester United and Barcelona and gives Inter significant protection should further interest develop.

For Arsenal, the work on Esposito is part of a wider process as they assess their options ahead of 2027.

The Gunners remain linked with a number of established names, but their recruitment operation is also examining younger alternatives and Esposito has emerged as one player they are taking seriously.

There is a remarkable family story behind the Italy international’s rise, too.

Esposito is one of three brothers, alongside Sebastiano and Salvatore, and all three have represented Italy at senior level.

Indeed, Pio started alongside Sebastiano in the recent victory over Turkiye, adding another remarkable chapter to the Esposito family’s international story.

For now, Esposito remains committed to Inter and is tied down on a long-term contract.

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