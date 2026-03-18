Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta have suffered a huge blow in their quest to bring Pio Esposito to the Emirates Stadium from Inter Milan.

Viktor Gyokeres joined Arsenal from Sporting CP in the summer of 2025 and is the number one striker under Arteta at the moment.

While Gyokeres has not stormed the Premier League, 11 goals in 23 starts in the English top flight is not a bad return.

The 27-year-old Sweden international striker has also found the back of the net four times in seven Champions League starts for Arsenal in the 2025/26 campaign.

While Arsenal do not have any pressing need to sign a number one striker, the Gunners do need to refresh their front-line.

Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are the other two senior centre-forwards at Arsenal at the moment.

Although Arsenal are in talks with Havertz over a new contract, Jesus could be on his way out of the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The Gunners could do with signing a new and young striker this summer, and Pio Esposito is a player who has drawn attention from the north London club.

Earlier this month, La Gazzetta dello Sport noted in detail what prompted Arsenal to make a move for Esposito, who has scored eight goals and given six assists in 39 matches in all competitions for Inter Milan in the 2025/26 campaign.

Arteta was so impressed with Esposito when he came on as a substitute for Inter against Arsenal at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in the Champions League in January 2026 that he ‘immediately spoke to Andrea Berta’ and asked the Arsenal sporting director to find out whether a deal for the 20-year-old would be possible.

La Gazetta dello Sport noted: ‘He (Esposito) filled the penalty area, challenged opposing defenders, and played balls toward goal.

‘Thus, he both fascinated and frightened Arteta, a coach with a keen eye for young talent, who immediately called on Gabriel Magalhaes to come on to counter the latest arrival.’

The reported in the Italian publication continued: ‘Berta, who had already anticipated the signing, quickly contacted his colleague (Inter sporting director Piero) Ausilio to find out more.

‘How much does Esposito cost? And above all, is Esposito for sale?

‘Inter responded without even thinking, condensing their answer into a definitive summary: Pio is our future, he has four years left on his contract and is not on the market, for any sum. But thanks for your interest, eh?

‘End of story. No chance of a deal.’

As if that was not enough, Esposito’s agent has now publicly said that the Italy international striker, who is under contract at Inter until 2030, has no plans to push for a move to Arsenal anytime and wants to stay at the Italian club.

SportMediaSet quotes Mario Giuffredi as saying: “Arsenal’s interest in Pio Esposito?

“He’s happy at Inter, he’s in love with Inter, and he’ll be the Nerazzurri’s future for the next 10 years.”

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Latest Arsenal transfer news: Triple signing, Serie A boost

Meanwhile, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes that a top Arsenal star could be on his way out of the club at the end of the season.

Arsenal’s ‘interest’ in a former Chelsea star has led his Serie A club to hit a pause on talks with him over a new contract.

And finally, sources have told TEAMtalk that Arsenal are planning a triple marquee signing this summer.