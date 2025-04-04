Arsenal are keen to sign a new striker and could use this summer’s ‘exceptional’ transfer window, which runs from June 1st to June 10th, to move early, with Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko, and Alexander Isak on the shortlist.

Premier League clubs will have the opportunity to sign players earlier than usual to allow clubs participating in the Club World Cup to sign players before the tournament begins, but the window is available to all English clubs after Premier League clubs voted last week to take it.

The 10-day window could see a flurry of transfer activity from the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United, who are all prioritising the signing of a new striker. The transfer window will then briefly close, before re-opening on June 16th.

The Premier League quartet are looking at some of the same targets, too, so we may see a domino effect depending on who lands a target first.

Arsenal are firmly interested on Sporting CP striker Gyokeres and he is set to be available for significantly less than his €100m (£85m, $110m) release clause.

Sporting are willing to sell Gyokeres for around £60m. Gyokeres committed to staying with the Portuguese side last summer and in January, despite having concrete interest, and as a result has a verbal pact with Sporting that he can leave for a lower fee than his release clause this summer.

Arsenal view Gyokeres’ price tag as excellent value. Man Utd are also admirers but there is nothing advanced to date. However, the Red Devils need to sell players before making any big-money signings. Chelsea also appreciate Gyokeres, who is likely to end up in the Premier League, despite also having Saudi interest.

Viktor Gyokeres is a top target for Andrea Berta

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak is Arsenal’s ‘dream’ target, but Newcastle are in a very strong position to keep him – especially if they qualify for the Champions League – and could demand up to £150m for his signature.

Liverpool and Chelsea are also interested in Isak but like Arsenal, they will only move for him if they feel there is a concrete chance of him leaving St James’ Park, which at this stage is uncertain. Within Newcastle there is currently no talk of an exit.

That is why Arsenal are looking closely at other centre-forward targets and Gyokeres figures highly on the shortlist, with sporting director Andrea Berta a big admirer of his.

The Swedish international’s £60m price tag puts him in a similar ballpark to other strikers Arsenal have looked at, such as RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

The Gunners made an approach to Leipzig for Sesko in January, but respected Leizpig’s not-for-sale position. Arsenal wanted to maintain a positive relationship with them, in case they return for Sesko this summer.

Sesko’s release clause is currently at around £60m, although it could increase before the end of the season due to performance-related clauses. Chelsea are also keen on Sesko, as well as Ipswich Town forward Liam Delap, with the latter on Manchester United’s radar.

Victor Osimhen is another elite striker to have been linked with Arsenal and his release clause is €75m (£63.5m, $82.5m). The agent fees would also be higher to sign Osimhen, while his wage demands are higher too, so he would be more expensive than Gyokeres and Sesko. Plus, Osimhen could well end up in Saudi Arabia, where he was close to joining last summer.

With so many clubs looking at similar targets, and Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool keen to get business done in the ‘exceptional’ window, it could be a frantic 10 days that sees the Premier League trio battling for the same strikers. Man Utd, meanwhile, are at a disadvantage due to their financial situation, but that could change if they can line up outgoings for the start of the summer.

