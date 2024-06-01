Arsenal ace tells Arteta his best position and compares himself to Man City, England stars

Arsenal star Kai Havertz has namechecked players from Manchester City and the England national team when discussing his role under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal were initially ridiculed when they agreed to pay London rivals Chelsea £65million for Havertz last summer. While the German had scored the goal which won Chelsea the 2021 Champions League final, he had failed to live up to his £71million price tag at Stamford Bridge.

But Arteta was certain that he could help Havertz improve and get the attacking midfielder to reach his full potential.

Havertz struggled in the early stages of the season, as he got used to Arteta’s demands and his methods. But things clicked for the 24-year-old in the run up to Christmas.

Havertz ended the campaign with 14 goals and seven assists in 51 games across all competitions, which included strikes in four consecutive Premier League matches between February 17 and March 9.

Havertz ended up shining after taking Gabriel Jesus’ centre-forward spot.

Havertz and Arsenal were desperate to end Manchester City’s Premier League dominance, but they ultimately fell just two points short.

Nevertheless, the ex-Bayer Leverkusen ace has had a fantastic season and is looking to play a key role as Germany try to win their home European Championship this summer.

Arsenal latest: Kai Havertz discusses role

In an interview with German media, Havertz stated that his best position is now the No 9 role, while also speaking about City star Erling Haaland and England captain Harry Kane.

“I clearly see myself as a No 9 in the national team – and that’s what I am now at Arsenal,” he told reporters.

“But I don’t mean the classic nine. Where else are they available? Even Erling Haaland or Harry Kane, who you immediately think of, don’t just stand in the box and wait for the finish. The players who are waiting there no longer exist in modern football.

“I am someone who enjoys letting go and making deep runs. But it is also clear to me that I will be measured by goals.”

Havertz was also asked about the criticism he received during his time at Chelsea and in the early parts of his Arsenal spell.

“Sometimes I think to myself that I would rather be a student who lives in a cool city and lives his life,” he replied.

“But that usually goes away pretty quickly because I love playing football. The hustle and bustle around it is part of it. That’s fun too; of course, more when things are going well.

“And if that’s not the case, things go extremely wrong. Then you are devastated and exhausted because there is ridicule and criticism. But I can now deal with it very well and try to live my life as normally as possible.”

It will be interesting to see where Havertz ends up playing next season, as Arsenal are firmly in the mix for a new striker.

The Gunners are in talks with RB Leipzig over a move for Benjamin Sesko and could also be given the chance to snare Victor Osimhen before Chelsea.

