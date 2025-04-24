Arsenal are reportedly plotting a ‘surprise’ move for an exciting Chelsea midfielder who hasn’t been given a chance under Enzo Maresca yet, despite the Blues promising him more playing time next season.

Mikel Arteta is keen to bring in midfield reinforcements this summer, and the Gunners could sign more than one player in that area as Thomas Partey and Jorginho are linked with departures.

It’s no secret that Real Sociedad defensive midfielder Martin Zubimendi is a top target for Arsenal, but a Chelsea youngster is now reportedly on their radar, too.

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal are ‘interested’ in Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos, who has flourished on loan with the Blues sister club Strasbourg this season.

The 20-year-old Brazilian has notched nine goals and four assists in 28 Ligue 1 appearances this season, and many Premier League sides are keeping tabs on his situation.

The report claims that Arsenal are ‘eyeing a surprise transfer’ for Santos and are plotting a ‘raid’ on their London rivals. They go on to claim that sources have ‘disclosed’ Arsenal’s stance on a move for the ‘unsettled’ Chelsea star. Tottenham, Newcastle, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan are also said to be interested.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has previously reported that Santos could move this summer if he isn’t guaranteed playing time with Chelsea, but our understanding is that Maresca is keen to give him a chance at Stamford Bridge. However, interest is ramping up in the youngster.

Eight Prem clubs keen on Chelsea midfielder – sources

Fletcher dropped a major update on Santos’ situation on April 15th, confirming that Chelsea are at ‘growing risk’ of losing him this summer.

We revealed that Bournemouth and Santos’ former loan club Nottingham Forest are both considering moves for the Brazilian as his future hangs in the balance.

However, they are not alone, as we stated that there are SIX other Premier League clubs who have also made enquiries for Santos, and the latest developments suggest that Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle are among them.

As for Chelsea, sources have informed TEAMtalk that Santos has been promised a spot in the first team squad for next season, so they are not planning to send him out on loan again.

Santos’ suitors are keen to understand the potential conditions of a deal should he not be a regular feature for Chelsea next season. TEAMtalk understands that if the midfielder feels he won’t be playing, he will be open to moving elsewhere.

The Blues have a history of offloading young talents if it brings them a profit. They paid £20m to sign Santos from Vasco de Gama in 2023 and will likely demand double that fee for him this summer.

It will be interesting to see how much involvement Santos has in pre-season ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, as that could indicate whether he will pursue a move away from Chelsea.

Arsenal are certainly in the market for more than one new midfielder, so Santos is a name for Gunners fans to keep an eye out for.

