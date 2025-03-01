Arsenal plotting move for €60m-rated Premier League full-back as battle with Euro giants ignites

Arsenal are reportedly ready to rival AC Milan for talented Wolves star Rayan Ait-Nouri as Mikel Arteta looks to bring in a new left-back this summer.

Wolves have had a disappointing season and currently sit fourth-bottom of the Premier League table but Ait-Nouri has himself on the radar of a number of top European sides.

Arsenal have a top young left-back already in Miles Lewis-Skelly, while Riccardo Calafiori is also very capable in the position.

However, CaughtOffside claim that Arsenal have ‘long-standing interest’ in Ait-Nouri and could ‘battle’ AC Milan for his signature this summer.

Milan, meanwhile, have shortlisted Ait-Nouri as a potential replacement for Theo Hernandez, whose future at the San Siro is uncertain.

The report claims that Ait-Nouri could be available for ‘around €60m (£50m, $62m) this summer and there is a ‘recognition’ that some key players could depart Molineux.

Ait-Nouri, 23, has made 29 appearances across all competitions this season, notching four goals and five assists in the process. He has long been touted to join an elite side in the future and reports suggest he could be on the move this summer.

READ MORE: Roy Keane delivers brutal Ollie Watkins verdict after failed Arsenal bid for Aston Villa ace

Arsenal could lose two left-backs this summer

Arsenal are preparing for a big summer window after keeping their powder dry in January, even if they did submit a failed bid for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.

Arteta is strengthen in multiple areas, particularly up front, with RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko understood to be the Gunners’ top target at this stage.

Arsenal are big admirers of Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, too, but there is an acceptance that he will be near-impossible to sign this summer.

The Gunners also want to bolster their midfield options and have surged into the race for Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich in recent days, while Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi remains a top target too.

But with Kieran Tierney set to join Celtic and uncertainty surrounding Oleksandr Zinchenko, Arsenal may well look to bring in a new left-back.

Ait-Nouri is on their shortlist but a move to AC Milan is possible for him. As TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti exclusively revealed, Milan star Hernandez is likely to depart the San Siro this summer, amid interest from Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Arsenal round-up: Liverpool join Kimmich race, De Cuyper wanted

Meanwhile, Arsenal have reportedly submitted a contract offer to Bayern Munich midfielder Kimmich but could face competition from Liverpool.

Kimmich has received two offers from overseas clubs – believed to be Arsenal and PSG – to sign as a free agent in the summer.

But according to a fresh update, Liverpool have other ideas.

It’s claimed Arne Slot’s side have entered the race to sign Kimmich and the suggestion is it’ll be a two-way scrap between Liverpool and Arsenal. PSG were not mentioned once in the piece.

In other news, Arsenal have ramped up their interest in Club Brugge star Maxim De Cuyper and are in discussions over a potential summer deal.

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Arsenal have entered negotiations with De Cuyper’s agent as they attempt to strike a contract agreement with the player. This comes after they were named as potential suitors for him back in August.

DON’T MISS: The SEVEN Arsenal players out of contract in 2026: Keep or sell?

Arsenal transfer quiz: Two clubs before