Ademola Lookman is expected to leave Atalanta this summer and he is open to a Premier League return amid links with Chelsea and Arsenal – with the Gunners understood to be particularly keen.

Juventus and Barcelona have both made it clear that they are interested in the 27-year-old, who was nominated for the Ballon d’Or last year thanks to his Europa League heroics.

Lookman has continued his fine form for Atalanta this term, notching an impressive 18 goals and seven assists in 31 appearances across all competitions.

Lookman performed brilliantly in Atalanta’s 4-0 win over Juventus on Sunday, bagging one goal.

Following the game, manager Gian Piero Gasperini said that the forward, who can play as a striker or winger, could become Atalanta’s captain – an attempt to try and convince him to stay.

However, sources state that it is increasingly likely that Lookman will pursue a new challenge this summer and he would be very interested in a return to London, where he played with Fulham.

Lookman has unfinished business in the Premier League having endured underwhelming stints with Everton and Fulham previously, before developing into an elite-level player in recent years.

Arsenal hold concrete interest in Ademola Lookman – sources

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea and Arsenal have both shortlisted Lookman as a potential option for the summer, but he is not their number one target.

Lookman is certainly one to watch for the summer, however, and developments are expected in the coming weeks and months.

As we have consistently reported, Chelsea are very keen to sign a new striker but Lookman isn’t their main target at this stage. The player’s age and wage demands do not make him a favourite with the recruitment team.

Sources close to the Blues have stated that Lookman “is listed but a potential move is unlikely.”

As for Arsenal, manager Mikel Arteta has specifically asked the club to sign a proven striker who can help fire the club towards the Premier League title.

Lookman matches the profile and sources have confirmed that he is an option for the Gunners, alongside Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

We can confirm that Barcelona, meanwhile, have made contact with Lookman’s agents and are very interested in bringing him to the Camp Nou, as they eye a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowksi.

The Catalans’ ongoing financial challenges could make a deal difficult for them. Juventus are also big admirers of Lookman.

Atalanta are financially stable and won’t be forced into a cut-price sale of Lookman, but with his contract expiring in 2026 they will listen to what they consider ‘serious’ offers.

The best of Lookman since he left the Premier League

August 4, 2022: Joins Atalanta from RB Leipzig for a €15m fee after Leicester neglected their option to buy him.

August 13, 2022: Scores on his Atalanta debut in a win over Sampdoria, being deployed as a supporting striker – a role he would soon make his own.

January 2023: Scores braces in three consecutive matches (two of which were in Serie A and one in the Coppa Italia).

July 2023: Wins the Atalanta Player of the Season award after scoring 15 goals from 33 games in his debut campaign.

January-February 2024: Plays a crucial role in helping Nigeria to the Africa Cup of Nations final, being their only scorer in the round of 16 and quarter-final wins.

May 22, 2024: Scores a hat-trick in the Europa League final to earn Atalanta their first ever European trophy.

June 2024: Claims the Atalanta player of the season accolade for the second time in a row.

September 4, 2024: Becomes the first ever Atalanta player to be named on the Ballon d’Or shortlist (the following month, he would come 14th in the voting).

October 26, 2024: Scores a brace and provides two assists in the same match in a 6-1 win over Hellas Verona.

December 6, 2024: Scores the winner against AC Milan to put Atalanta top of Serie A.

December 10, 2024: Scores against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

January 21, 2025: Gets his fourth goal of the Champions League’s league phase.

February 23, 2025: Bounces back from disparaging comments from Gian Piero Gasperini to score a brace against Empoli on his first appearance since the manager’s remarks.

March 9, 2025: Puts in an incredible performance in Atalanta’s 4-0 away win over Juventus, scoring one goal, prompting Gasperini to shower him with praise.