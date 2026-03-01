Arsenal on pole for electric £75m signing as PSG forward also eyed

Arsenal are ahead of Liverpool and Manchester United in the chase for a Newcastle United forward, as per a report, while the Gunners are also plotting a potential signing from Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal have been credited with interest in numerous Newcastle players, including Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali. Mikel Arteta is searching for a top-class new left winger to join, and speculation that a move could be made for Gordon is ramping up.

Anthony Gordon to Arsenal latest

Arsenal ‘lead Liverpool and Man Utd’ in the race for Gordon, having emerged as frontrunners to complete a £75million (€85.5m / $101m) deal, The Sun report.

Arteta is a ‘long-time admirer’ of the winger, and Arsenal ‘will target’ him once the summer transfer window opens.

The report claims Newcastle will try to hold out for £95m (€108m / $127m), whereas Arsenal are confident £75m will be enough to strike a deal.

Plus, the Gunners ‘believe he would be happy to head south and move to London’.

The Premier League leaders have identified Gordon as an elite replacement for Gabriel Martinelli on the left flank.

We revealed on Friday that Arsenal hold major interest in the England star and are preparing to launch a £75m offer in the coming months.

But sources confirmed to us on February 21 that Newcastle will put up an incredibly strong fight to keep their player, particularly after Alexander Isak forced through a transfer to Liverpool last summer.

PSG star wanted

Arsenal and Chelsea are the clubs ‘most likely’ to bid for versatile Paris Saint-Germain ace Senny Mayulu, as per CaughtOffside.

Mayulu, who can play as a No 8, No 10 or at centre-forward, has managed four goals and five assists in 28 games this season.

PSG have tried to extend Mayulu’s contract, with his current deal due to expire in June 2027, but talks have stalled.

This has handed Arsenal and Chelsea a boost as they try to bring the 19-year-old to the Premier League.

Arsenal see Mayulu as a player who ‘could succeed Kai Havertz’. The Gunners will have to offer €60m (£53m / $71m) to forge an agreement with PSG.

Target speaks out

Corinthians star Breno Bidon is another midfielder Arsenal are interested in signing.

It emerged on January 15 that Arsenal have initiated contact for Bidon, in a deal which could cost around £21m (€24m / $28m).

In an interview with TNT Brasil, the 21-year-old has spoken openly about his potential next move.

“I do dream about playing in Europe,” he said. “It has been a dream since I was a kid – to play in Europe, to play in the Champions League, to play, like I said, in a World Cup.

“It has been a dream since I was young. I do have that desire. I do not know when the moment will come, but I do have that desire to play abroad.”