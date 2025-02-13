Mikel Arteta is 'insisting' on the capture of Nico Williams

Arsenal have been described as frontrunners in the chase to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Club this summer.

Williams was expected to leave Athletic last summer after playing a starring role in Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph. The left winger notched two goals and an assist in six appearances at the tournament, sparking interest from a host of top sides including Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

But Williams instead opted to remain with his boyhood club and spend another season developing.

While the attacker has not had the best season in front of goal – with his record standing at four goals and five assists in 30 matches – he remains a coveted talent across Europe.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Arsenal are best-placed to sign Williams ahead of the 2025-26 campaign getting underway.

Emirates Stadium is the ‘most likely destination’ for Williams as Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is ‘insistent’ on his capture.

While the 22-year-old is enticed by the prospect of starring for Barca, he sees the next part of his career as being in the Premier League, which puts Arsenal in a very strong position.

Unlike most top wingers, Arsenal will not have to break the bank to snare Williams.

Williams has an attractive release clause in his Athletic contract worth €58million (£48.3m / $60.5m). That is a fee well within Arsenal’s reach as they are understood to be preparing for a transformative summer window.

Nico Williams would be sensational Arsenal signing

£48.3m could eventually be viewed as a bargain price for Williams, as he is someone who can already impact the biggest of matches and also has elite potential.

The Spain star would be a great addition to Arsenal’s forward line, which has been ravaged by injuries of late.

Arteta can only use Leandro Trossard, Raheem Sterling and Ethan Nwaneri in attack currently after Kai Havertz joined Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in the treatment room.

Arsenal will need to act quickly if they are to win the busy race for Williams’ services. Sources informed TEAMtalk on Monday that London rivals Chelsea are spying a double deal for Williams and Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen.

While last week ambitious reports claimed that Arsenal are ‘set’ to make Williams’ transfer ‘official’ by triggering his exit clause.

READ MORE: Carragher names major reason why Alexander Isak prefers Liverpool transfer over Arsenal

Arsenal transfers: midfield bid reignited; big Isak claim

Meanwhile, Arsenal have reportedly decided to go back on the hunt for the signing of Italy star Manuel Locatelli.

The midfielder previously rejected Arsenal to join Juventus, but the Gunners are now eyeing him as a replacement for Jorginho.

Separate reports claim Arteta is determined to help Arsenal win the race for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

Arteta even thinks that signing Isak will give Arsenal a great chance at winning the Champions League in the next couple of seasons.

QUIZ – most expensive signings 2014-2024