Arsenal are reportedly leading the charge for Las Palmas talent Alberto Moleiro amid claims he could follow in the footsteps of Barcelona ace Pedri.

The Spanish press claim Arsenal ‘stand out’ in the race for Moleiro, which essentially means they are at the front of the queue to sign him. Arsenal have the funds needed to forge an agreement with Las Palmas, while the central attacking midfielder – who can also play on the left wing – is excited by the Arsenal project.

Moleiro’s exact price tag has yet to emerge, though it has previously been claimed he is worth around the €20million (£16.7m / $21.1m). Las Palmas will not hold out for a huge fee as they know it is a great opportunity to make profit.

The report, which comes from Super Deporte, states that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes Moleiro can be a ‘successful signing’ in the Premier League.

As the attacker could join for a fairly modest fee, there will not be massive expectations on his shoulders.

Plus, Moleiro is still only 21 years old and therefore has plenty of time to reach his full potential.

Arsenal eyeing star likened to Pedri

Moleiro was linked with Real Madrid at one stage, but now it is Arsenal who are best-placed to snap him up.

The playmaker has been compared to Barcelona star Pedri, who also burst onto the scene with Las Palmas.

Pedri joined Barca from Las Palmas for €23m, which may give some indication on the deal needed to land Moleiro.

One key difference between Pedri and Moleiro is that the latter operates in a more advanced midfield role, as he loves to both score goals and assist his team-mates.

So far this season, the Spain U21 international – who is also eligible to represent Cuba – has managed four goals in 13 appearances for his club.

That includes goals against Madrid, Real Betis and Valencia.

Arteta already has Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Ethan Nwaneri as No 10s in his squad. However, Moleiro’s versatility means he could also pick up game time on the left flank if needed.

Arsenal transfers: Real Madrid link; ‘dream’ striker signing

Moleiro is not the only attacking midfielder Arsenal are tracking, as they have also been credited with interest in Madrid’s Arda Guler.

Separate reports coming out of Spain suggest Arsenal could repeat the masterful signing of Martin Odegaard by ‘rescuing’ Guler.

The Turkey sensation has become frustrated with his lack of game time under Carlo Ancelotti.

Meanwhile, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Alexander Isak is Arteta’s No 1 target to solve his striker hunt.

The Newcastle United hitman is a ‘dream’ signing for Arteta and Arsenal, having established himself as an elite goalscorer.

Isak is stalling contract talks with Newcastle, giving Arsenal hope of completing a monumental deal for his services.