Arsenal in pole position for electrifying £60m winger deal in January

Arsenal are leading rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the pursuit of RB Leipzig ace Antonio Nusa, with the 21-year-old having been described as ‘one of the world’s most exciting left wingers’.

Nusa shone for Norway at the World Cup over the summer, and he has performed even better at club level in the early stages of this season. So far, he has notched six goals and eight assists in 15 outings for Leipzig.

Leipzig may have been beaten 3-2 by Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday, but Nusa looked electric and took his goal very well.

The pacy and skilful forward is proving his ability to star against elite defenders, and he could soon leave Leipzig for a bigger club.

Former Norwegian midfielder Kristoffer Lokberg is now a pundit for NRK, the country’s main broadcasting corporation.

When asked about Nusa, Lokberg said (via Sport Witness): “He is one of the world’s most exciting left wingers. We have been waiting for his potential to come to full bloom, but now it is exploding.

“Then the big clubs can no longer sit on the fence. Then you have to act quickly before he disappears, or they will be left regretting it.

“In today’s football, he is worth quite a lot… over 500m NKK [€48m / £40m]. Then it ultimately depends on which clubs sign up.

“I guess Leipzig hope the Premier League clubs express their interest seriously, because that is where the biggest money lies.”

Lokberg then namechecked Mikel Arteta’s side, adding: “The completely obvious option in the Premier League is Arsenal.

“The player fits their playing style, and the club has a real need. They basically only have [Christos] Tzolis and a slightly half-hearted Eberechi Eze as options on the left wing.

“I think Arsenal sit around every day, weighing whether to pull the trigger.

“We must not forget PSG. With Kvicha Kvaratskhelia out for a long time, Nusa can fit in there.

“The question is whether he wants to play in France, or whether he wants everyday life in the Premier League, where the competition is overall tougher every week.”

Arsenal aim to sign Antonio Nusa before Tottenham

We revealed in July that Arsenal and Tottenham are both expressing interest in landing Nusa.

Leipzig reportedly want around £60m to sell the wide man, whereas Arsenal are aiming to drive his price down to £50m.

German outlet Fussball News claimed on October 3 that Arsenal and Spurs are ‘leading the race’ for Nusa, with the Gunners ‘working on a formal offer’ worth €40m (£33m).

The Daily Briefing reported on Thursday that Arsenal are ‘confident’ about winning the chase for Nusa, while The Sun added that he has been scouted regularly.

Arsenal would love to make Juventus maestro Kenan Yildiz their new left winger, but Nusa appears to be a far more likely solution.

Juve do not want to sell Yildiz and have set his valuation at over €100m (£83.5m), whereas Leipzig are open to negotiating Nusa’s exit for the right price.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have made a final decision on Piero Hincapie’s potential exit, according to Fabrizio Romano.