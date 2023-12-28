Popular Arsenal defender offered to reigning league champion, as sale plan for second star stumbles

Arsenal full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu is being linked with another club in the shape of Serie A champions Napoli, per reports in Italy.

Tomiyasu has recently received an offer to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium. Despite that, there have been various links with other clubs. Now, Calciomercato has added Napoli into contention for his signature.

According to the Italian source, Walter Mazzarri’s side have been offered Tomiyasu’s services. They could provide him with the opportunity to return to Serie A after his past spell with Bologna.

However, it is reiterated that Arsenal do not want to deprive themselves of the 25-year-old, which implies he was offered to Napoli by intermediaries and not his current employers.

Nevertheless, the report claims that if Napoli make a good offer for Tomiyasu, Arsenal’s stance might change.

Regardless, Napoli might struggle to accommodate Tomiyasu’s wages, while there would also be the downside of losing him during the Asian Cup, when he will be representing Japan.

They continue to admire him, though, for his versatility and reliability, traits which Arsenal are currently benefitting from.

Tomiyasu has made 19 appearances for Arsenal so far this season, either at left-back, right-back or even centre-back.

Since joining the club in 2021, he has played a total of 72 times, scoring once and providing six assists.

His current contract is due to expire in 2025, but as stated, Arsenal have been working on extending it.

And in a boost to their chances of keeping him, TEAMtalk has learned that fellow suitors Bayern Munich have abandoned their attempt to secure his services, having been put off by his upcoming departure to the Asian Cup.

In all likelihood, Tomiyasu will at the very least complete his third season with Arsenal.

Tierney faces uncertain Arsenal future

One of their defenders whose future is more uncertain is Kieran Tierney, currently on loan at Real Sociedad.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Basque club are struggling to commit to a permanent deal for the full-back. The only way they might be able to keep him is by extending his loan into next season.

But Tierney has not fully settled in San Sebastian and Arsenal placed him at a Champions League club to raise his value with a view to selling, so that seems unlikely.

Real Sociedad believe Arsenal’s existing demands for Tierney’s permanent transfer are too high, while his wages could be an issue too.

It all points to the Scotland international returning to north London at the end of the season before trying to find a new solution.

Tierney played for Arsenal between 2019 and 2023, making 124 appearances, scoring five goals and adding 14 assists.

He has appeared 10 times for Real Sociedad since – including twice in the Champions League – failing to score but setting up one goal.

