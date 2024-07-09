‘Popular’ Arsenal star to be sold despite Arteta admiration, as ridiculous price tag laughed off

An Arsenal player will likely be on the move

Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior is getting closer to leaving the Emirates as sporting director Edu pushes to land Riccardo Calafiori, though claims about an absurd transfer fee have been shut down.

Calafiori had been expected to swap Bologna for Juventus at one stage, but Arsenal have successfully hijacked that move. The Gunners have swooped in quickly to finalise personal terms with Italy’s breakout Euro 2024 star.

Calafiori has agreed a five-year contract with Arsenal, should his move reach completion.

Arsenal chief Edu has now entered the final stages of negotiations with Bologna, as he looks to strike a separate agreement over a transfer fee.

The Gunners have yet to officially match Bologna’s €50million (£42m) demands, although they are very close to tying up a deal.

As Calafiori operates as either a left-sided centre-half or left-back, his arrival at Arsenal will clearly result in reduced game time for Kiwior.

Kiwior plays in the same positions and is almost guaranteed to fall down the pecking order once Calafiori’s transfer is complete.

Fabrizio Romano states that Arsenal are now willing to listen to ‘good proposals’ for Kiwior as they look to recoup some funds.

Arsenal transfers: Jakub Kiwior update provided

Inter Milan have emerged as the early frontrunners to snap the 24-year-old up. Such a move would see the defender return to Italy following his spell at Spezia between August 2021 and January 2023.

As per Arsenal insider Charles Watts, Kiwior is at serious risk of being sold by the North London outfit even though he is a ‘popular’ member of the squad who has earned Mikel Arteta’s trust.

But suggestions that Arsenal could sell their £20m signing for just £12.5m have been quickly shut down.

“It does seem like a defender will have to move on should Calafiori arrive, although right now it does seem that the Italian could come in before a departure takes place,” the journalist told CaughtOffside.

“The most likely option is that Jakob Kiwior could go. He has a very similar profile to Calafiori so it’s hard to see how they could both be utilised should they be in the squad together.

“Kiwior is popular at Arsenal and Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff are happy with the progress he has made since he signed. He got plenty of minutes last season and Arteta trusted him enough to play him in a lot of big games, even if that was mainly as a stand in left-back.

“So if he does leave, then Arsenal will want to get a good deal for the 24-year-old. They spent around £20m to sign him just 18 months ago and he has improved as a defender since then.

“I’ve seen figures such as €15m (£12.5m) mentioned and that quite frankly is laughable. Arsenal are already viewed as poor sellers when it comes to the transfer market and a deal like that would be a terrible precedent to set in a summer when the club are looking to make good money on a number of departures.”

Arsenal have been tipped to sign another Euro 2024 star, Turkey’s Ferdi Kadioglu, in addition to Calafiori. Kadioglu mainly plays as a left-back, so a double deal would bolster two positions for Arsenal.

Unfortunately for Arteta, Manchester United have joined Arsenal in pursuing the 24-year-old Fenerbahce man.

