The future of Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel could be one of the biggest transfer stories of the next week, with Arsenal in a strong position amid competition from Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen.

The 19-year-old has decided he is ready to leave Bayern this window in a major U-turn, prompting a scramble for his signature from top clubs around Europe.

Chelsea have already been snubbed by Tel this window and we understand that the youngster still isn’t convinced a move to Stamford Bridge is best for his development.

Tel would need to be promised that he will start ahead of Nicolas Jackson, while Enzo Maresca has informed the Chelsea board that he wants a prolific striker. Tel doesn’t fit that profile yet, despite having world-class potential.

Tottenham are also trying to bring in a new striker and to cover for Dominic Solanke – a top priority for under-fire manager Ange Postecoglou.

Tel is on Spurs’ shortlist but sources suggest that if he isn’t convinced by Chelsea, it’s unlikely he’d be willing to join them either. Postecoglou has reiterated his need for reinforcements in the past week as so far Tottenham have only signed a new goalkeeper, leaving them incredibly short of options.

Tottenham have sounded out the conditions of a potential deal for Tel but sources are not convinced they hold the cards in the race, with Arsenal, Man Utd and Leverkusen also in the mix.

Arsenal, Man Utd also interested in Mathys Tel

Arsenal are also sign to sign a new striker before the window slams shut and are firmly in the race for Tel. Sources state that the Gunners have spoken with Bayern to understand the conditions of a deal.

Mikel Arteta is an admirer of Tel. He also had eyes for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran, although reports suggest that Saudi club Al-Nassr are pushing to sign him.

We understand that Arsenal are in a good position in negotiations for Tel due to the fact they are in the Champions League and Premier League title race. Those close to Tel also believe that he could have a positive impact for the Gunners and make the striker position his own.

Man Utd also have Tel on their radar but need to get others off their wage bill before they can make any major moves. Casemiro is expected to move to the Saudi Pro League and they are trying to offload Marcus Rashford. The exits of both players could free up around £600,000 per week in wages.

Sources say that Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen are another team to watch in the race for Tel as they look at replacements for Victor Boniface, who is close to joining Saudi side Al-Nassr, who, as mentioned, are also interested in Duran from Villa.

The final conditions of a move for Tel are yet to be decided by Bayern but as things stand, a loan looks most likely with an option to buy attached.

IN FOCUS: Who is Mathys Tel?

By Ben Mattinson (2024)

Tel is a clinical finisher. The way he can get off shots so quickly with minimal backlift is so impressive.

As a finisher he doesn’t have any angle bias, he can get shots off on target even at the tightest angles and on his ‘weaker’ left foot. Tel’s ‘weak foot’ ability means he can take players on near the box on either foot and still shoot accurately. This only makes him more unpredictable and harder to mark.

The Frenchman’s ball-striking is so impressive. Shooting form distance, he strikes the ball with so much power that it’s tough to stop his shots. Even when in a one-on-one he loves to smash shots in rather than place them but also does so accurately.

Tel loves to make runs in behind the defence particularly between the opponent’s right-back and right-sided centre-back. It’s these areas as an inside forward where Tel shines as he explodes into space and powers a finish past the keeper.

Tel’s intelligent movement creates high-quality chances for himself and he just needs to play with someone who can consistently find him and he’ll score lots of goals. When playing as a striker he drifts to the left a lot so he can isolate defenders in 1v1 situations and beat them to cut inside on his right foot.

He’s a quick player but not lightning fast, he’s smart with where he runs though always looking to get through the defence.

One of his most impressive traits is his physical maturity. Tel has a compact frame with good physicality. When shoulder to shoulder with a defender he’s tough to muscle off the ball and shields the ball well with his body. Tel’s physicality means he’s got decent hold-up and back-to-goal play too as a striker.

Tel’s athleticism is impressive too. He’s really springy which allows him to escape challenges and get shots off quickly with a lot of power. But this power in his legs also gives Tel a good vertical jump to be an aerial threat too. He’s displayed good heading ability when the opportunity to has arisen.

