Mikel Arteta has seemingly ruled two key players out of Arsenal’s trip to Burnley on Saturday, although the Gunners boss could be ready to make a history-breaking decision when it comes to north London sensation Max Dowman.

Arteta has already ruled Gabriel Martinelli out of the trip to Turf Moor, confirming the Brazilian has not recovered from the groin problem sustained in last weekend’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Arsenal centre-back William Saliba, meanwhile, remains a doubt after being forced off at half-time in the same match.

“Martinelli is still out. Saliba, we have to wait and see,” Arteta said on Friday, offering few details but suggesting neither issue is long-term issue.

Saliba, who was replaced by Cristhian Mosquera last weekend, is reportedly having problems with the ankle he had issues with earlier in the season.

Asked about Martinelli’s return, Arteta added: “No, we don’t know yet, but I think this game is going to come too early for him.”

Arsenal’s injury list remains substantial, with Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard and Noni Madueke all still recovering from their respective issues.

However, it’s reported that all three could be back in time for the north London derby against Tottenham on November 23.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Liverpool namechecked as Arsenal warned playmaker could LEAVE in January – ‘There’s interest’

Dowman set to make Arsenal history – again

Arteta is expected to make as many as eight changes from the midweek Carabao Cup win against Brighton, a game in which 15-year-old Dowman earned rave reviews for his performance when starting for Bukayo Saka on the right wing.

At the back, David Raya, Jurrien Timber, Gabriel and Riccardo Calafiori will all return, with Mosquera deputising for Saliba again if Arteta decides not to gamble on the Frenchman.

It’s all change in midfield, with Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi back to form their strong partnership in Arteta’s engine room. Eberechi Eze should also get the nod in the more advanced role in the continued absence of Odegaard.

It’s up front where the real headline news happens as Arteta takes the plunge and makes Dowman the youngest ever Premier League starter, preferring the young talent to Leandro Trossard on the left wing in the absence of Martinelli.

It’s a bold call, but Scott Parker will make it incredibly tough to break Burnley down and Dowman just has the extra bit of X-factor over Trossard to make that difference.

Viktor Gyokeres returns to lead the line, with Saka back in his normal position on the right as Arsenal look to make it 12 visits to Turf Moor without tasting defeat.

Arsenal predicted XI vs Burnley as Arteta makes historic call

DIVE DEEPER ➡️ The key contract details of every Arsenal first-team player as Saliba signs new long-term deal

Shearer endorses full Dowman Prem debut

All-time leading Premier League goalscorer Alan Shearer certainly made his feelings clear on Dowman after watching the teenager against Brighton.

Speaking on the Rest is Football Podcast with Gary Lineker and Micah Richards, Shearer said: “Max Dowman had the most dribbles completed, the most fouls and duels won at 15-years-old, my goodness me.

“Incredible. He [Arteta] has obviously got to get the balance right in terms of playing him and protecting him, but bloody hell man wow, 15, to go and play on that stage and just look right. He looks as if he belongs there.”

Lineker went on to directly quote Arteta’s comments on the teenager from his post-match press conference before continuing, “I think people are thinking a generational talent, maybe England have found one. But you have to be slightly hesitant, not build him too much…”

Shearer then interrupted and said: “But you can’t not talk about him, Gaz. You have to.”

Lineker added: “Yeah you can’t, it’s like Lamine Yamal we talked about him when he was 15/16. If there’s something as exciting and talented as Max Dowman, then let’s talk about him. Ultimately, how well he does will be how he handles this and he seems to be someone mature beyond his years.

“He’ll have to deal with fame at a very early age which is not easy, but we’ve seen it before with young talent. It’s going to be really interesting following his career and seeing how Arteta does deal with him. It’s like anything, if he’s that good, you find a way to play him.”

HAVE YOU SIGNED UP? 💫 Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.