Predicted Arsenal team for trip to Watford: Injury to much-used ace hinders Mikel Arteta

Following a good run of form, the predicted Arsenal team to face Watford could see Mikel Arteta continue with a familiar theme, minus one star.

The Gunners have been in top form in the Premier League of late. Arteta’s side have lost just one league game since December, against league leaders Manchester City.

What’s more, Arsenal have won their last three on the bounce. A 2-1 triumph over Brentford split a pair of wins against Wolves, with the scorelines 1-0 and 2-1, respectively.

Arteta hopes the run will continue, but was realistic about his side’s goals in the short term in his press conference.

“The reality is we are not fourth but sixth still. We know what we have to do and the only aim is to win against Watford,” he said.

The Spaniard also confirmed a big injury blow to his side.

“Takehiro Tomiyasu remains a massive doubt for Sunday’s match after missing out on training earlier this week,” he said.

“We still have the doubt with Tomiyasu, the rest I think they’re all there.”

Last time out – Arsenal 2-1 Wolves

Aaron Ramsdale started in goal, with the regular centre-back partnership of Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes ahead of him.

Cedric Soares started at right-back in place of the injured Tomiyasu, and Kieran Tierney played left-back.

Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka occupied the holding-midfield positions.

Star winger Bukayo Saka was joined by regular starter Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli in the attacking-midfield roles.

Alexandre Lacazette – who currently captains the side – started as the lone striker, and was instrumental for the winner.

Predicted Arsenal team against Watford

Arteta is not likely to change the team too much amid the winning run. As such, it could be the exact same XI.

Ramsdale will no doubt remain in goal, with White and Gabriel at centre-back. Cedric is the only available right-back, so will likely start, with Tierney on the left.

Xhaka and Partey could remain in the holding-midfield roles.

Saka, Odegaard and Martinelli could play in behind Lacazette. Emile Smith-Rowe could have an impact from the bench.

Predicted Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette

