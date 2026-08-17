Prem clubs ‘coming’ for Arsenal ace as sale decision reached and two suitors named – Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has named two of the clubs who’ve already called Arsenal after the surprise decision to sell one of their most talented players was made, and concrete interest from Premier League rivals will soon flood in.

The final fortnight of the summer transfer window promises fireworks at Arsenal. Three big signings are wanted, with Andrea Berta determined to provide Mikel Arteta with a versatile defender, a left winger and a striker.

A handful of exits will coincide with these arrivals, with Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli among the higher profile stars who can depart.

There’ll be no exit for Myles Lewis-Skelly despite a tornado of speculation last week. However, another of Arsenal’s homegrown aces is primed to leave – Ethan Nwaneri.

Taking to X on Sunday, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, confirmed the decision has been made and Nwaneri will leave Arsenal in the next two weeks.

He wrote: “Ethan Nwaneri will leave Arsenal before the end of the summer transfer window, as planned weeks ago.”

The 19-year-old either plays as a No 10 or right winger, and is widely regarded as being one of England’s hottest prospects right now.

Yet despite his obvious talents, Arsenal’s squad is filled to the brim with established and proven attackers and there’s no room for Nwaneri, and that’s before they sign a new left winger and striker.

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Fabrizio Romano provides Ethan Nwaneri transfer latest

Now, Romano has revealed the identities of two clubs who’ve already contacted Arsenal about this golden transfer opportunity – AC Milan and Galatasaray.

However, they’re by no means alone in chasing Nwaneri, with Romano insisting German sides have also called, while Arsenal could soon face some very difficult decisions when Premier League rivals thunder in.

“Talking about Ethan Nwaneri… a lot of interest” declared Romano on his YouTube channel.

“AC Milan made contact with Arsenal, German clubs made contact with Arsenal, Galatasaray made contact with Arsenal, and then, Premier League clubs are coming.

“There is a feeling at Arsenal that Premier League clubs are now going to knock on the door and try to get a deal done for Ethan Nwaneri.

“So there’s going to be a lot of movement on the boy, and obviously it’ll be on Nwaneri to decide, because the expectation is to see a lot of proposals and movement.

“He’ll be a very interesting market opportunity, but at the same time it’s Nwaneri deciding with his agents and family, so we have to wait and see what’s going to happen there.”

While it’s unclear whether they still retain this interest, one Big Six side who looked into signing Nwaneri back in 2025 was Liverpool.

Incidentally, the Reds are in the market for two new wingers right now, though they are making progress on a monstrous double deal with PSG.

Chelsea are another to have shown confirmed interest in Nwaneri back in the summer of 2025 prior to the player penning a new contract with Arsenal last August.

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