Arsenal are reportedly prepared to smash their transfer record to sign Lautaro Martinez this summer, though they may have work to do to convince the Inter Milan striker to move to London after a strong recent admission from the Argentine.

Calls have intensified for Arsenal to sign a new centre-forward ever since they lost Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz to injury earlier this season; not to mention that neither are, arguably, out-and-out number nines.

Mikel Arteta admitted he was “disappointed” with the Gunners’ lack of signings in the January transfer window, and with a Premier League title seemingly set to evade them again, the club’s need for a quality striker is only growing.

The north London’s team transfer record currently stands with Declan Rice, who headed to the Emirates from West Ham for a whopping £105 million (€121.7m, $134m) in 2023.

Now, however, Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Arsenal are ready to smash that mark with an astonishing €150m (£129m, $165.6m) offer for Inter star Martinez.

The Italian giants are unlikely to want to let the 27-year-old go, particularly as he signed a new five-year deal with the club until 2029 last August. But a fee as large as that will certainly get their attention.

Martinez himself made a telling claim on his future that may throw such transfer speculation into doubt, though.

Martinez drops hint on his Inter future

Despite this claim from Fichajes, the Argentine international stressed he is in no rush to leave the Serie A outfit.

In fact, the ex-Racing Club ace, who has scored 148 goals in 323 games for the Nerazzurri since joining the club in 2018, admitted he would happily retire at Inter.

He told Sky Italy in March: “I am so proud, I couldn’t have imagined this. I worked so hard and those who know me are well aware of all I’ve been through, but it doesn’t end here, and I want more.

“I would gladly play for Inter my whole career, though obviously it depends on many factors. I am very happy here, I renewed my contract over the summer, deciding to stay.

“I wake up every morning eager to get on the training field. My family is happy here, too.”

That does not seem like a player agitating for an Inter exit. Perhaps Arsenal may have to focus on trying to recruit the likes of Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak, RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, or Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres when it comes to signing a striker.

