Arsenal are under even greater pressure to deliver results this season after two sizeable issues emerged in their pursuit of Lille striker Jonathan David, per a report.

The Daily Express recently reported Canadian international Jonathan David had emerged on Arsenal’s radar. The 22-year-old is making a name for himself in France after helping fire Lille to a surprise Ligue 1 title last season.

His form has continued into the current campaign where David has bagged 16 goals in 35 matches across all competitions.

Multiple striker additions may be a necessity for the Gunners in the summer after failing to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January. Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah will both be free agents at season’s end.

Per the Express, Arsenal technical director Edu is a big fan of the forward. David is also being eyed by Newcastle.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenburg tweeted: “Update Jonathan David: The 22 y/o striker wants to leave Lille in summer. No release clause.

“Sources expect a price tag around €45-55m. His new club should play Champions League next season. No contact with Newcastle so far. Too expensive for the Bundesliga.”

Barcelona, Real Madrid have Jonathan David back-up plan

Arsenal are therefore under pressure to snatch fourth spot this season. And given the latest update, the pressure to do just that has ratcheted up even further.

Citing a Spanish report, The Hard Tackle reveal Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are now in the mix for David.

Barcelona hope to sign Erling Haaland but are fully aware that deal won’t be easy to make. Haaland has a reported £63m release clause, but his agent is expected to push for wages of around £480,000-per-week.

David would thus present a more affordable option, but Real Madrid could make life difficult for all involved.

Los Blancos are chasing Kylian Mbappe on a blockbuster free agent deal. However, the Daily Star recently revealed PSG are set to offer Mbappe a truly mind-bending deal to stay.

Citing reports in France, PSG will table a contract worth a whopping £800,000-a-week.

As such, both Real and Barca may be pushing to sign Jonathan David in the summer with their Plan As looking shaky. If Arsenal are to have any hope of beating out their Spanish rivals, top four is looking a must.

Summer Arsenal deal triggered

Meanwhile, Matteo Guendouzi will sign for Marseille from Arsenal permanently after meeting the relevant clauses in his loan deal, the French club have confirmed.

Guendouzi was loaned back to France last summer when joining Marseille on loan. The combative midfielder has thrived back in Ligue 1 and will not be returning to north London.

Speaking on an RMC Sport show, Marseille president Pablo Longoria confirmed that Guendouzi will sign for Marseille permanently this summer.

He has played 38 times in all competitions this term and has now fulfilled all the relevant clauses to turn his temporary spell permanent. The one-cap France international will sign a three-year deal.

Guendouzi told the show: “It’s a well-considered choice. There were very good discussions with the president, the coach, people in my family.

“It’s the best choice I’ve made. done for many years. It started a little before the transfer window. Today, I am very happy and fulfilled here.”

