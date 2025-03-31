Matheus Cunha is a confirmed target for Arsenal, Liverpool, and Nottingham Forest and the talented forward is ‘set to leave’ Wolves for a big fee this summer, TEAMtalk understands.

The 25-year-old has been a standout performer in a disappointing season for Wolves and even though they stand a good chance of avoiding relegation, he is still very likely to depart.

Wolves currently sit 17th in the Premier League table but have improved under new manager Vitor Pereira and are seven points clear of the bottom three.

Without Cunha, the story may have been very different. The Brazilian has notched 13 goals and four assists in the league this term – contributing to 43% of all of Wolves’ goals.

We understand that Cunha has a release clause of around £62m in his Wolves contract that applies ONLY to clubs that qualify for the Champions League.

Molineux sources state that they expect Cunha’s release clause to be met and for him to leave Wolves this summer. That is good news for Liverpool, Arsenal and Forest, who are all on track to seal UCL football next term, sitting in first, second and third in the Premier League respectively as things stand.

There is also interest in Cunha from elite sides outside of the Premier League, so he could opt to take on a new challenge elsewhere.

Premier League trio pushing for Matheus Cunha

Arsenal have been tracking Cunha for some time and considered an approach in January, before being put off by Wolves’ price tag of over £80m.

The fact that Cunha will be available for significantly less this summer is attractive to Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta keen to make attacking additions. Sources also state that the Gunners have done ‘more work’ on Cunha and he is under serious consideration by their new sporting director Andrea Berta.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are looking to add more quality options to their squad to help sustain their dominance in the Premier League under Arne Slot.

Sources state that the Reds have also been in contact to ask about the conditions about a deal for Cunha and a switch to Anfield would interest the Brazilian.

Nottingham Forest are also planning an audacious swoop for the talented forward and if they land a Champions League spot will feel they have a very good chance of getting a deal done.

Nuno Espirito Santo has done an outstanding job at the City Ground and is understood to be a big admirer of Cunha, so could green light a raid on former club Wolves for arguably their best player.

TEAMtalk can also confirm that Newcastle have looked at the possibility of signing Cunha but are not as engaged as others, as some sources say that his personality may not suit Eddie Howe.

Cunha: ‘I want to take the next step’

In an interview with The Guardian last week, Cunha said that he is ready to join a club fighting for titles, but remains focused on helping Wolves avoid relegation, for now.

“I had a lot of offers [in January] but I wouldn’t feel well if I had done it,” Cunha said. “Some things you can’t control but I couldn’t leave the club in the middle of the season, in a difficult situation, in the relegation zone.

“Now, we’re close to achieving our goal [of staying up]. But I’ve made it clear that I need to take the next step. I want to fight for titles, for big things. I have potential.”

