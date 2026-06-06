Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said yes to a first summer signing

Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta have been told to do all in their power to sign two attackers this summer if Arsenal are to defend their Premier League title next season, while a first signing of the summer should be squared off very soon, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Gunners ended a 22-year wait to be crowned champions of England last month after they made it fourth time lucky following three consecutive runners-up finishes.

And while Arsenal missed the chance to add more silverware to their cabinet after losing the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City, and then suffering the crushing disappointment of the Champions League final defeat on penalties to PSG, they can take heart from the fact that they were far and away the best-performing English side across the 2025/26 campaign.

Now the challenge is on to make Arsenal even better, and the club, under the guidance of shrewd sporting director Berta, are beginning work on further team strengthening.

We understand the Gunners have two major priorities in mind this summer: A world-class striker to provide competition for Viktor Gyokeres. And a new left-sided winger to add real pep to the attack.

Now, in an exclusive interview with TEAMtalk, popular pundit Clinton Morrison has urged the Gunners to bring in that double deal to ensure their continued evolution and improvement.

“They do need another striker to put pressure on Gyokeres and contend with [Kai] Havertz,” Morrison stated, in association with freebets.com.

“They need an out-and-out quality striker. And they do need another left winger because they might lose a few players like Gabriel Jesus, who wants to go and play regular football.”

Both Julian Alvarez and Rafael Leao have been touted as potential targets this summer, and Morrison added: “They need to keep evolving and improving. I think Arsenal will strengthen again in the summer. I think they’ll be the team that everyone’s looking at as capable of dominating for a few years now. It’s down to the other teams to put pressure on Arsenal.

“I know that’s not maybe how Arteta always wants to set his teams up, but I feel like they have to go to that next level and continue to evolve and progress.”

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Arsenal hope to wrap up first summer signing soon

Whatever happens this summer, Morrison is convinced the Gunners are well placed to dominate English football for a few years yet, believing they will go from strength to strength after finally lifting that title monkey off their back.

“I think Arsenal are in the best shape to dominate for a few years,” he added. “It’s going to be difficult because Liverpool, Chelsea, Man Utd, Man City are all going to strengthen.

“But at the moment while all those other teams are doing a bit of rebuilding, I think Arsenal can just kick on and go from strength to strength.”

While the Gunners have agreed a summer deal to make Piero Hincapie’s move permanent from Bayer Leverkusen, the first new signing of the summer looks set to be Jeremy Monga.

The 16-year-old winger made 30 appearances for Leicester this season, despite his tender years, and with TEAMtalk confirming that a deal to sign him from the Foxes is virtually done.

With multiple sources also confirming that a deal is close, Fabrizio Romano revealed Arsenal believe Monga is a ‘special talent’.

“Arsenal are advancing in talks to sign Jeremy Monga,” declared Romano. “Arsenal are ahead of all the English top clubs interested in this boy.

“The negotiation is on between all parties involved, player side, club side, Leicester Arsenal.

“So let’s wait for the next steps, but there is real confidence at Arsenal to sign Jeremy Monga.

“Obviously he’s one for the future, he’s 16, but they believe at Arsenal that he’s a special talent.”

A deal for the teenager is expected to cost between £10m to £15m (up to €17m, $20m).

In terms of who could come in to boost the left side of their attack, TEAMtalk can reveal that an intense summer transfer battle to sign Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers is rapidly developing into a three-way fight between the Gunners and two other rivals, with the player’s stance on a potential exit from Villa Park also emerging.

While Villa would prefer to keep hold of one of their prized assets, there is a growing belief across the game that the Three Lions star is set for a blockbuster move before the new season gets underway.

Arsenal, though, continue to hover, and a report earlier this week suggested the Gunners could have two secret weapons to help them win what is fast becoming an intense transfer chase.

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