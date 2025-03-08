Arsenal have joined the race for Flamengo star Wesley and have quickly positioned themselves at the front of the queue to sign him, according to a report.

Wesley is a 21-year-old right-back who joined Flamengo’s academy setup in January 2021 and has since established himself as one of their top stars. He is an attacking full-back who excels in the final third, while he is also capable of playing in the inverted full-back role.

Wesley’s exciting displays for Flamengo have seen him fight for his senior Brazil debut and also emerge on the radars of major clubs in Europe.

As per Brazilian outlet Bolavip, Arsenal are the latest big club to set their sights on Wesley, and they are ready to move strongly to capture him.

Mikel Arteta’s side are said to be ‘in a great position’ to land the player after making contact this week.

Arsenal have supposedly ‘promised’ Wesley’s agent that they will submit an official offer ‘in the coming days’.

Arsenal have also informed Flamengo that they are willing to wait until after the Club World Cup finishes on July 13 before bringing the rising star to England. Arsenal hope that this will allow them to strike an agreement before any other suitors.

Chelsea are one of the sides Flamengo have been drawn against in the Club World Cup group stage and they want Wesley to help them compete.

However, club chiefs at the Brazilian outfit know that they can make a big profit by selling Wesley after the tournament is finished.

Arsenal learn Wesley price tag

As such, they have told Arsenal to meet their €35million (£29.4m / $37.9m) asking price.

Flamengo are in a strong negotiating position as they have tied him down to a contract running until December 2028.

As mentioned previously, Arsenal are not the first team to be linked with a move for Wesley. Liverpool have identified him as a possible replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Plus, Barcelona are allegedly drawing up an offer of their own to take him to La Liga.

If this latest report is to be believed, though, Arsenal are in pole position to sign Wesley this summer.

Wesley would give Arteta an extra option at right-back as Ben White’s injury has forced the manager to use midfielder Thomas Partey in the position at times this campaign. The versatile Jurrien Timber is also capable of playing there.

Arsenal transfers: Real Madrid link; big Isak update

Meanwhile, Real Madrid star Raul Asencio has made up his mind after being named as a new target for Arsenal.

The centre-back has reportedly told his agent he wants to spend his whole career at Madrid, despite the opportunity of playing in the Premier League.

Alexander Isak is another top player Arsenal are considering for the summer.

The Independent, though, claim that Arsenal are ‘less likely’ to spend huge sums of money on Isak than rival suitors Liverpool.

