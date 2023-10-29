Proposed Arsenal transfer in serious doubt after injury blow; Arteta could turn to Brazilian instead

An Arsenal move for an electric winger could be derailed by injury, though that could open the door for a Brazilian to shine instead, per reports.

The Gunners remain unbeaten in the Premier League this term and are once again a genuine threat to Manchester City’s domestic dominance.

Arsenal spent big on Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz over the summer. As such, Financial Fair Play restrictions meant the fourth major signing – David Raya – could only be signed on loan with an option to buy.

However, that’s not prevented rampant speculation Arsenal could bolster their ranks in January and double down on their title charge. To do so, exits would be required and midfield pair Jorginho and Thomas Partey are on the chopping block.

If money is available, Wolves ace Pedro Neto is understood to be admired in north London. According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have been monitoring the wideman for an extended period of time.

The left-footed Portuguese, 23, would compete with Bukayo Saka on the right flank. Neto’s arrival would therefore allow Mikel Arteta greater leeway to rest and rotate his talisman and ensure Saka remains at peak performance for the full campaign.

However, according to Football London, Neto’s cruel injury blow on Saturday may have derailed a potential transfer to the Emirates.

Neto suffered a hamstring injury and was stretchered off in the second half of Wolves’ 2-2 draw with Newcastle.

Football London state Arsenal already had reservations over signing Neto due to his past injury record. The latest blow will exacerbate those fears and could stop a January move dead in its tracks – even if Neto recovers before the market re-opens.

Neto had been in scintilating form this year, notching a league-high seven assists so far.

Neto injury opens door to Marquinhos?

Instead, a separate report from the Mirror claims Arsenal could look within to help lighten the load on Saka.

They state Arsenal ‘will consider’ recalling Brazilian winger Marquinhos from his loan spell with French side Nantes.

The 20-year-old – who is a left-footed right winger – joined Nantes on a season-long loan on August 12.

Marquinhos isn’t enjoying the best of times in France, racking up just 89 minutes of action so far.

Nantes have even granted Marquinhos permission to represent Brazil’s Under-23s in the Pan American Games currently taking place in Chile. The Mirror suggest the move points to Marquinhos already being surplus to requirements for Nantes.

As such, cutting the deal short may be in Arsenal and Marquinhos’ best interests anyway.

The Mirror float the idea of Marquinhos having his loan terminated before then joining another club in January.

But if Arsenal’s Neto plans have crumbled and money simply isn’t available to make a new signing, Marquinhos could be recalled to provide depth on the right wing.

