Arsenal are reportedly interested in taking Randal Kolo Muani on loan in January, with the Paris Saint-Germain attacker deemed surplus to requirements in France.

The Gunners have struggled for goals in recent weeks. In their last two games, they have gone goalless, losing to Newcastle and Inter Milan.

The idea of signing a striker in the January transfer window is growing on them.

According to TBRFootball, a number of Premier League sides have been alerted to the fact PSG attacker Kolo Muani will be available for a loan in the winter.

He is deemed surplus to requirements after a tough spell with the French giants, especially with Goncalo Ramos soon to return to the fold at PSG.

It is believed that with Arsenal considering bolstering their attacking ranks in January, the Kolo Muani is of interest.

There are also links to Manchester City, Manchester United and West Ham for the Frenchman.

Kolo Muani offered to Arsenal

It was reported in October that PSG had specifically offered Kolo Muani to Arsenal and Man Utd, among some others.

At the time, it was not clear if the Gunners would accept the chance to bring him in on loan.

But with results going against them since then, it’s not a surprise that they could now be happy to sign the Frenchman.

He would bring a different profile to current striker pairing Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard.

Arsenal round-up: Big contract update

Arsenal are in talks to offer young talent Ethan Nwaneri a new deal at the club amid his great start to life in the first team, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Meanwhile, Martin Odegaard has been likened to Dennis Bergkamp by Ray Parlour, due to his vision and ability to create chances.

Arsenal also have the task of replacing departing sporting director Edu, and feel West Ham man Tim Steidten could take the job.

Forward man Gabriel Jesus has admitted he would like more minutes, with his having dropped along with his form over the past couple of seasons.

Kolo Muani struggling for minutes

Kolo Muani has played 11 games in all competitions this season, but that only two of those were from the start show his standing in the PSG side.

He has scored in two of those games, hoping his side to wins in both.

But his overall goal stats for PSG are 11 in 51 games, so it’s not surprising it’s felt he’s not doing enough.