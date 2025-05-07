Arsenal face PSG in the Champions League semi-final – how to watch

Arsenal and PSG will compete for a place in the Champions League final tonight and it is possible to watch the match without a TNT Sports subscription.

While TNT Sports can be added to Sky Sports subscriptions, it is possible to get a monthly pass. The pass gives you access to the Arsenal game along with all Europa and Conference League semi-finals this week.

A monthly pass will also give access to all of the major European finals including the Champions League final on May 31 at the Alianz Arena in Munich.

Fans who subscribed to Amazon to watch the first leg at Emirates Stadium do not even need to take out a subscription. You can add a TNT Sports pass to your existing Amazon subscription with a click here.

The game kicks off at 8pm UK time and coverage begins an hour before on TNT Sports with analysis from the studio.

Arsenal travel to Paris in good shape for the match. The squad will include defender Jurrien Timber after Mikel Arteta confirmed he was back in training. Jakub Kiwior, William Saliba and Ben White are also available in the back line.

Thomas Partey returns from suspension and Arsenal are expected to start with Gabriel Martinelli and Buyako Saka in attack. Arteta will have to choose between Mikel Merino and Leandro Trossard for the final attacking spot in the absence of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

PSG have already wrapped up the Ligue 1 title and as a result have been able to rest and refresh their team. They will be hoping for another masterclass from goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who has been superb in the club’s Champions League run.

First leg goalscorer Ousmane Dembele is the team’s biggest danger man but the PSG side have talent all the way through and will be hoping to book their final ticket.

The winner will face Inter in the final after they won a thrilling tie against Barcelona 7-6 on aggregate.

You can watch the match here.