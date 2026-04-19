Paris Saint-Germain advisor Lucas Campos has reportedly held talks with the representatives of an Arsenal star over a shock move in the summer.

The Gunners could finally win the Premier League for the first time since 2003/04, having finished agonisingly close in second for each of the last three seasons. They have topped the table for most of the current campaign and look to be edging towards glory.

But things are going to change at the Emirates in the summer, with some of those who could help them over the line potentially departing.

There’s a lot of conjecture over the future of winger Gabriel Martinelli, and respected French outlet L’Equipe reports the Brazilian is on PSG’s shortlist for the summer.

Indeed, they state advisor Campos has directly contacted the Arsenal man’s representatives in the hopes of securing his services over the summer.

PSG are also said to have had discussions with Yan Diomande, the RB Leipzig star who’s on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs amid a stellar season in Germany.

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Martinelli can leave Arsenal

TEAMtalk is aware that Arsenal are willing to see the back of Martinelli in the summer, preparing to cash in in order to help with an overhaul.

Indeed, they will look to refresh their attacking options and the Brazilian could therefore be on the chopping block.

Martinelli is no longer a guaranteed starter for Arsenal, and if they receive an offer of £50million, sources state he could well be sold.

With just four direct goal contributions in the Premier League this season, it would not be a surprise to see the winger sold.

What might be more of a surprise, though, is PSG seeing that and feeling he’s good enough to enter their squad, particularly as he’s being billed as a potential replacement for Bradley Barcola.

The Frenchman has 10 goals and two assists in 22 league games this season, so Martinelli pales in comparison to him currently.

Gunners have replacement in sight

A report from Football Insider has also stated that Arsenal are ready to see the back of Martinelli.

They state that they ‘have a new addition lined up’ to replace the Brazilian.

Who that replacement is is unknown, as no player is named in the report, but it is in keeping with TEAMtalk information that his sale will go towards funding new talent in the Arsenal squad.