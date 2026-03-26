Paris Saint-Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye, who has been linked with Arsenal

Arsenal are planning to bring Ibrahim Mbaye to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window, according to a report, which has also revealed Paris Saint-Germain’s stance on selling him.

Mbaye is one of the best young wingers in Europe and is able to play on the right flank as well as on the left.

PSG manager Luis Enrique has used the Senegal international on either wing this season, with the 18-year-old scoring one goal and giving two assists in 26 matches in all competitions.

According to Sports Boom, Arsenal have taken a shine to Mbaye, who is the subject of interest from the Gunners’ Premier League rivals, Aston Villa, too.

Mbaye is reportedly ‘on the wish list of Arsenal and Aston Villa’, with the report adding that the Gunners have ‘scouted the starlet on multiple occasions this season ahead of a potential swoop’.

Arsenal have a strong squad, but manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are always on the lookout for promising young talent.

However, it is unlikely that Arsenal will be successful in their attempt to sign Mbaye in the summer transfer window.

Sports Boom has reported that PSG want to keep the winger and are planning to hand him a new deal.

The teenager, who came through the French club’s youth system to establish himself in the first team, is under contract at PSG until the summer of 2028.

PSG, who won Ligue 1 and the Champions League last season, are said to be ‘ready to offer’ Mbaye ‘a new deal’.

The French giants want to hand the teenager a four-year contract extension.

Given that Mbaye is only 18 and is rated very highly, it is hard to see Arsenal being able to sign him this summer, even if he does not sign a new deal by then.

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Latest Arsenal transfer news: Newcastle raid, Man City competition

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been ‘offered’ the chance to sign a Real Madrid star, who is the subject of interest from Liverpool, too.

Newcastle United want to sign an Arsenal defender who is said to be ‘disgruntled’, with sources telling TEAMtalk that Liverpool and Manchester United are also interested in him.

And finally, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Arsenal are competing with Manchester City for a Scottish talent, with Leeds United also keen on him.